Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Let the countdown begin

09/19/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Receive by email

After a difficult week that saw much turmoil on financial markets due to fears of aggressive rate hikes, investors are eagerly awaiting the Fed meeting on Wednesday. They expect an increase of at least 75 basis points, and some are even considering an increase of 100 basis points, which would be the first time since 1984.

Wall Street opened well below Friday's close. This comes after the US S&P500 index lost 4.8% over the week. Investors realized that what they though was the beginning of the decline in US inflation, was just a fluke. It became apparent that prices actually continued to rise. Not by much, but enough to impact sentiment and send stocks back down.

Indexes didn't fall back to their lows of the year, which were hit in June, but they did take a big hit. Over 2022, the Nasdaq 100 lost 27%.

And this week might bring as much turmoil as the previous one. The US central bank will decide on Wednesday on its next rate hike. The latest forecast gives an 80% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike and a 20% chance of a 100 basis point hike. But beyond the decision itself, it is still the next move that investors are trying to guess, and the distance that separates them from the final hike, i.e. the moment when the Fed will be sufficiently serene with regard to inflation to stop its aggressive policy. Other central banks are also on the agenda this week, notably on Thursday with the decisions of the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England.

In other news, geopolitical tensions are still high. Joe Biden reaffirmed that the US military would defend Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion. Meanwhile, tensions are rising between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this atmosphere, the United Nations General Assembly will be held in New York from September 19 to 23.

 

Economic highlights of the day:

The NAHB house price index for September is today's main indicator. All the macro agenda is here

The euro and the dollar are close to parity again. The ounce of gold is trading around USD 1667. Oil is not far from Friday's level, with North Sea Brent at USD 89.55 per barrel and US WTI light crude at USD 83.18. The yield on 10-year US debt remains high at 3.45%. Bitcoin hovers near USD 19,000.

 

In corporate news:

* Tesla said on Monday it would continue to expand its sales channels in China at a normal pace, reacting to a Reuters report that the U.S. automaker is considering a rethink of its sales strategy in its second-largest market. The group also completed a project to expand production capacity at its Shanghai plant on Monday, according to a statement on a Chinese city government website.

* Take-Two Interactive Software fell 6 percent in premarket trading as Bloomberg reported Sunday that footage of the game "Grand Theft Auto VI" was leaked online by hackers.

* Apple, Qualcomm - Apple's new satellite-capable iPhone 14s feature both a Qualcomm chip and custom components from the apple company, according to iFixit, an electronics teardown specialist.

* Amazon has suspended construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024, Spanish news site El Confidencial reported Monday, citing unidentified sources within the company.

* Bank of New-York Mellon, Warburg Group and Deutsche Bank will pay 60 million euros to the German tax authorities as part of the investigation into the alleged "cum-ex" tax fraud scandal, Deutsche Bank said Monday.

* Pfizer, BioNTech - Brazil has given the green light to the two labs' COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six months to four years, a government agency announced Friday.

* Bluebird - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird's Skysona, a gene therapy drug for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company announced Friday. The stock jumped 15.6% in pre-market trading.

* Digital World Acquisition - The investment firm (SPAC), which has signed a deal to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social but is struggling to make that happen, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting despite the firm's help in mobilizing shareholders, the Financial Times reported Saturday.

 

Analyst recommendations:

  • Adobe:  Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 3.5% to $310
  • D.R. Horton: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 18% to $84.
  • EQT Corp: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT rises 41% to $65.
  • Fidelity National: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 16% to $98.
  • Huntsman: RBC Capital Markets cut its recommendation to sector perform from outperform. PT up 17% to $30.
  • Intuit: CICC initiated coverage with a recommendation of market perform. PT set to $416.
  • ITM Power: AlphaValue remains Buy with a reduced target of GBp 320 to GBp 207.
  • Meritage Homes: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 17% to $87.
  • NCR: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 16% to $27.
  • PulteGroup: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 19% to $47.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Receive by email
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -0.93% 297 Delayed Quote.-47.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.37% 123.9714 Delayed Quote.-25.90%
APPLE INC. 1.01% 152.195 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
BIONTECH SE -7.04% 135.8975 Delayed Quote.-43.46%
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. -12.07% 5.595 Delayed Quote.-36.54%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 2.11% 72.69 Delayed Quote.-34.42%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.71% 9.138 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. -1.09% 23.1743 Delayed Quote.-54.44%
EQT CORPORATION 1.47% 46.69 Delayed Quote.111.19%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. -1.40% 83.2 Delayed Quote.-22.80%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION 0.51% 25.77 Delayed Quote.-26.38%
INTUIT INC. -0.14% 422.73 Delayed Quote.-34.24%
ITM POWER PLC 3.46% 115.1 Delayed Quote.-70.79%
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION 1.55% 75.435 Delayed Quote.-39.14%
NCR CORPORATION -2.07% 22.75 Delayed Quote.-42.29%
PFIZER, INC. -1.39% 45.43 Delayed Quote.-22.05%
PULTEGROUP, INC. 3.28% 40.66 Delayed Quote.-31.14%
QUALCOMM, INC. 1.58% 126.95 Delayed Quote.-31.67%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. -1.07% 123.05 Delayed Quote.-30.12%
TESLA, INC. 1.44% 308.0457 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
More news
Global markets live: Uber, Nestlé, Ryanair, Zoom, Adobe...
Global markets live: Uber, Nestlé, Ryanair, Zoom, Adobe... 		Volatility is rife for Quadruple Witching Day
Volatility is rife for Quadruple Witching Day 		Analyst recommendations: Adobe, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Fedex, Netflix...
Analyst recommendations: Adobe, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Fedex, Netflix...