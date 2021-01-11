Log in
Letsfit : Unveils $40 Smartwatch with Pulse Oximeter Capabilities at CES

01/11/2021 | 09:25am EST
Additional health and fitness products released include a new app, a touchscreen white noise machine, and non-slip earbuds

With more than 7.5 million users worldwide, affordable fitness company Letsfit has quickly gained popularity and notoriety since its inception in 2017. To support its users in their health and fitness journeys Letsfit is unveiling three new products at CES 2021: an advanced smartwatch, a touch screen white noise machine, and non-drop wireless earbuds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005709/en/

Letsfit’s most advanced smartwatch to date, the IW1, boasts 5-7 days of battery life, IP68 waterproof rating, GPS connectivity and a 1.4” LCD screen for just $39.99. (Photo: Business Wire)

Letsfit’s most advanced smartwatch to date, the IW1, boasts 5-7 days of battery life, IP68 waterproof rating, GPS connectivity and a 1.4” LCD screen for just $39.99. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been greater interest and investment in personal health and wellness,” said Eli Rivera, U.S. Director for Letsfit. “We responded to the demand for affordable, high-quality fitness gear and electronics by developing new products to help people meet every day needs – from getting a good night’s sleep to making the most out of a workout. Our newest smartwatch can measure a user’s blood oxygen level, and our new, in-house developed Letsfit app allows valuable health data to be recorded and monitored so users can keep track of their health progress in real-time.”

Letsfit’s most advanced smartwatch to date, the IW1, boasts 5-7 days of battery life, IP68 waterproof rating, GPS connectivity and a 1.4” LCD screen for just $39.99. Its advanced sensor can help users understand how well their body is absorbing oxygen (SpO2), while also providing accurate heart rate monitoring. Available in four colors, the smartwatch offers 14 unique sport modes to accurately record workouts, steps, calorie consumption, and more.

Combined with Letsfit’s new, independently-developed app, the smartwatch provides detailed health data, analysis, and breakdown to help wearers better understand their workouts, health, and sleep cycles. The IW1 is available for purchase on Amazon.

Also making its debut at CES, the $35.99 SP1 white noise machine and alarm clock duo offers 20 soothing sounds – five white noises, five fan sounds, seven natural sounds, and three lullabies – designed to mimic natural environments and provide a relaxing oasis for sound sleep.

Operating and customizing settings is a breeze with a full touchscreen panel to adjust the volume, set an alarm, and select duration between 15- and 120-minute intervals. The noise machine also features seven colorful ambient nightlight choices and is available for purchase on Amazon.

Rounding out the trio of product releases at CES, the T20 true wireless earbuds feature a drop-safe, c-skirt design that swirls into the ear for a secure and comfortable fit that won’t budge -- even during an intense workout. The earbuds are waterproof, feature one-touch control, and combined with a rechargeable case, offer more than 30 hours of listening time for $35.99. The T20’s release follows a successful crowdfunding campaign, which raised over 450% of its goal.

For more information about Letsfit at CES, visit https://www.letsfit.com/ces2021, and check out this video to see how Letsfit’s products are designed to awaken your fitness goals.

About Letsfit

Awaken your fitness with smartwatches, earbuds, fitness trackers, and other workout gear from Letsfit. Established in 2017, Letsfit provides affordable, high-quality devices for anyone who wants to live a healthier, more active lifestyle. www.letsfit.com.


© Business Wire 2021
