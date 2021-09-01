Letter from Andrew Bailey to the Chancellor responding to the recommendations from the Treasury

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak Andrew Bailey Chancellor of the Exchequer Governor 11 Downing Street London SW1A 2AA 27 August 2021

Dear Rishi,

As Chair of the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC), I am responding to your letter of 23 March that sets out your recommendations to the Committee.

The PRA's objectives are to promote the safety and soundness of the firms it regulates, contribute to the securing of an appropriate degree of protection for insurance policyholders, and - secondary to both - facilitate effective competition by taking into consideration how proposed policies affect competition in relevant markets. As you note in your letter, the pursuit of these objectives contributes to financial stability in the UK, which is an essential pre-requisite for strong, sustainable and balanced economic growth.

Over the period since the Government's last remit letter, the PRA has continued to ensure that the UK banking and insurance sectors have adequate financial resources for the risks they are running or planning to take. This has allowed the financial system to act as a source of strength for the economy, helping to absorb rather than amplify economic shocks, such as the shock caused by Covid. The transition period between the UK and European Union (EU) ended without any material disruption to the provision of financial services, reflecting the extensive preparations made by authorities and the private sector over a number of years. The PRA has also taken action to implement necessary prudential reforms in a range of areas, including by publishing (jointly with the FCA) our policy on operational resilience, and by consulting on the implementation of outstanding Basel III standards for banks.1

The PRA has also taken a number of actions in pursuit of our secondary competition objective. This has included a review of the capital regime for credit unions, and implementing a tailored approach to the supervision of new and fast-growingnon-systemic banks and building societies. We have also launched a discussion paper exploring options for developing a simpler prudential framework for non-systemic banks and building societies.

Consistent with our statutory duties, the PRC will take into account the Government's economic programme and the recommendations set out in the annex to your letter when considering how to exercise the PRA's general functions.

We welcome the new recommendation that the PRC should, where relevant and practical, have regard to the Government's commitment to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050 under the Climate Change Act 2008 (Order 2019) when considering how to advance its objectives and discharge its functions. For some time, the PRA has recognised the risks posed by climate change and the transition to a net-zero economy to the safety and soundness of the firms it regulates.

