Letter from the ECB President to Mr Derk Jan Eppink, MEP, on monetary policy

Christine LAGARDE

President

Mr Derk Jan Eppink

Member of the European Parliament European Parliament

60, rue Wiertz B-1047 Brussels

Frankfurt am Main, 5 February 2021

L/CL/21/21

Re: Your letter (QZ-001)

Honourable Member of the European Parliament, dear Mr Eppink,

Thank you for your letter, which was passed on to me by Ms Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, accompanied by a cover letter dated 19 January 2021.

Preserving the singleness of monetary policy and safeguarding its appropriate transmission are within the mandate of the ECB as they are a prerequisite for, and contribute to, its primary objective, which is to maintain price stability. The pandemic is posing exceptional challenges for the euro area economy, for the smooth transmission of our monetary policy and ultimately for the attainment of our price stability objective. The monetary policy measures we have taken since the start of the pandemic were instrumental in preventing the initial financial market turbulence from developing into a broader financial crisis, which would have caused much worse economic outcomes than we have experienced. In fact, our monetary policy measures have ensured that all sectors and jurisdictions of the euro area economy benefit from favourable financing conditions which are helping them through this challenging period. In particular, our measures are supporting liquidity conditions and helping to sustain the flow of credit to households and firms, especially to small and medium- sized enterprises.

The asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) are conducted to preserve favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period. Purchases under the PEPP are conducted flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that would be