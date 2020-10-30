Letter from the ECB President to Mr Gunnar Beck, MEP, on monetary policy

Christine LAGARDE

President

Mr Gunnar Beck

Member of the European Parliament European Parliament

60, rue Wiertz B-1047 Brussels

Frankfurt am Main, 30 October 2020 L/CL/20/287

Re: Your letter (QZ-055)

Honourable Member of the European Parliament, dear Mr Beck,

Thank you for your letter on the growth rate of M1 in relation to real GDP, which was passed on to me by Ms Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, accompanied by a cover letter dated 28 September 2020.

The narrow monetary aggregate M1 is the most liquid monetary aggregate for the euro area and comprises overnight deposits and currency in circulation. Between the first quarter of 2000 and the second quarter of 2020, the ratio between M1 and real GDP increased from 22.6 to 101.2 in the euro area, from 8.6 to 30.1 in the United States and from 62.0 to 186.9 in Japan. Over the same period, the ratio between M1 and nominal GDP increased from 29.4 to 94.3 in the euro area, from 11.1 to 26.7 in the United States and from

54.1 to 179.3 in Japan. This was mainly due to monetary expansion, as economic growth was more subdued in all three economic areas, in part reflecting the lasting scars of the Global Financial Crisis that escalated in 2008, and in the case of the euro area the subsequent sovereign debt crisis as well, and most recently the deep contraction in economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The divergence in the growth rates of real activity and M1, which emerges as a pervasive feature across advanced economies, is consistent with the secular decline in the general level of interest rates observed over this period. This decline has reflected structural factors in the economy which have suppressed the natural rate of interest - the unobservable rate that brings desired saving and investment into balance - and thereby pushed down the level of observed interest rates that are consistent with price stability. This decline