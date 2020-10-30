Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Letter from the ECB President to Mr Markus Ferber, MEP, on monetary policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Christine LAGARDE

President

Mr Markus Ferber

Member of the European Parliament European Parliament

60, rue Wiertz B-1047 Brussels

Frankfurt am Main, 30 October 2020 L/CL/20/261

Re: Your letter (QZ-053)

Honourable Member of the European Parliament, dear Mr Ferber,

Thank you for your letter on the eligibility criteria for loans under the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III), which was passed on to me by Ms Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, accompanied by a cover letter dated 4 September 2020.

The European Central Bank (ECB) launched TLTROs in 2014 to enhance the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism by supporting lending to the real economy. TLTROs reflect the fact that the functioning of the bank lending channel is important for the transmission of monetary policy in the euro area. Empirical evidence suggests that, since their launch, TLTROs have led to a broad-based easing of bank-based financing conditions, supported the recovery in credit provision and shielded euro area banks from adverse global shocks, thereby providing substantial support to the euro area recovery and improving the outlook for price stability.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowing conditions under TLTRO III were made considerably more favourable, particularly with respect to the interest rate, in order to protect the smooth flow of credit to businesses and households and to preserve highly accommodative financing conditions. TLTRO III aims to preserve favourable bank lending conditions and support the accommodative stance of monetary policy. As in the first two series of TLTROs, eligible loans continue to be defined as loans to euro area non-financial corporations and households (including non-profit institutions serving households), excluding loans to households for house purchase.

Ad d r e s s

P o s t a l a d d r e s s

E u r op ean C en t r al B an k

E u r op ean C en t r al B an k

T el : + 4 9 - 6 9 - 1 3 4 4 - 0

S on n em an n s t r as s e 2 0

6 0 6 4 0 F r an k f u r t am M ai n

F ax: + 4 9 - 6 9 - 1 3 4 4 - 7 3 0 5

6 0 3 1 4 F r an k f u r t am M ai n

G er m an y

W eb s i t e: w w w . ec b . eu r op a . eu

G er m an y

2

Loans for house purchase were considered to be adequately served by the banking sector and their exclusion was designed to avoid contributing to potential financial imbalances in housing markets. In line with their treatment in the statistical framework1, which is the basis for TLTRO reporting, loans to households for house purchases include loans for refurbishment purposes in all euro area countries.

With a view to ensuring the credit flow, which is crucial in the pandemic crisis, all euro area banks can make use of additional longer-term refinancing operations, called pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations (PELTROs). These operations have been designed to ensure sufficient liquidity and smooth money market conditions during the pandemic period, and are allotted on a near-monthly basis, maturing in the third quarter of 2021. Counterparties participating in PELTROs will be able to benefit from the collateral easing measures in place until the end of September 2021. PELTROs are conducted as fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment and no bid limits, and are offered on highly accommodative terms. The interest rate is 25 basis points below the average rate applied in the Eurosystem's main refinancing operations (currently 0%) over the life of the respective PELTRO. TLTROs and PELTROs, together with the other monetary policy measures taken by the ECB since the start of the pandemic, are helping to sustain access to financing for the real economy, including small and medium-sized enterprises, and are providing support for the economic recovery.

Yours sincerely, [signed] Christine Lagarde

1 See Regulation (EU) No 1071/2013 of the European Central Bank of 24 September 2013 concerning the balance sheet of the monetary financial institutions sector (recast) (ECB/2013/33) (OJ L 297, 7.11.2013, p. 1)and Manual on MFI balance sheet statistics, ECB, January 2019.

Ad d r e s s

P o s t a l Ad d r e s s

E u r op ean C en t r al B an k

E u r op ean C en t r al B an k

T el . + 4 9 - 6 9 - 1 3 4 4 - 0

S on n em an n s t r as s e 2 0

6 0 6 4 0 F r an k f u r t am M ai n

F ax: + 4 9 - 6 9 - 1 3 4 4 - 7 3 0 5

6 0 3 1 4 F r an k f u r t am M ai n

G er m an y

W eb s i t e: w w w . ec b . eu r op a . eu

G er m an y

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:14:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aReliance profit slides as pandemic slams oil business
RE
11:26aTech stocks knock down Wall Street as coronavirus cases spiral
RE
11:26aISS Supports Land & Buildings' Call for Special Meeting of AIV Shareholders
BU
11:25aALGOWATT S P A : Updating of the recovery and relaunch plan and corporate events calendar
PU
11:25aVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:25aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK FEDERAL GRID OF UNIFIED ENERGY SYSTEM : Federal Grid Company Announces 9M 2020 RAS Results
PU
11:25aELIXIR ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice replacing prior release
PU
11:25aELIXIR ENERGY : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
11:25aWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Six New Digital Health Applications on its “apps.health” Marketplace
PU
11:25aMonetary and Financial Developments Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
3ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group