Letter from the ECB President to Mr Markus Ferber, MEP, on monetary policy

Christine LAGARDE

President

Mr Markus Ferber

Member of the European Parliament European Parliament

60, rue Wiertz B-1047 Brussels

Frankfurt am Main, 30 October 2020 L/CL/20/261

Re: Your letter (QZ-053)

Honourable Member of the European Parliament, dear Mr Ferber,

Thank you for your letter on the eligibility criteria for loans under the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III), which was passed on to me by Ms Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, accompanied by a cover letter dated 4 September 2020.

The European Central Bank (ECB) launched TLTROs in 2014 to enhance the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism by supporting lending to the real economy. TLTROs reflect the fact that the functioning of the bank lending channel is important for the transmission of monetary policy in the euro area. Empirical evidence suggests that, since their launch, TLTROs have led to a broad-based easing of bank-based financing conditions, supported the recovery in credit provision and shielded euro area banks from adverse global shocks, thereby providing substantial support to the euro area recovery and improving the outlook for price stability.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowing conditions under TLTRO III were made considerably more favourable, particularly with respect to the interest rate, in order to protect the smooth flow of credit to businesses and households and to preserve highly accommodative financing conditions. TLTRO III aims to preserve favourable bank lending conditions and support the accommodative stance of monetary policy. As in the first two series of TLTROs, eligible loans continue to be defined as loans to euro area non-financial corporations and households (including non-profit institutions serving households), excluding loans to households for house purchase.