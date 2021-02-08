Log in
Letter from the ECB President to several MEPs, on monetary policy

02/08/2021 | 10:31am EST
Christine LAGARDE

President

Ms Aurore Lalucq, Mr Marc Angel, Ms Maria Arena, Mr

Raphaël Glucksmann, Mr Damien Carême, Mr François Alfonsi, Ms Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, Mr David Cormand, Ms Karima Delli, Mr Claude Gruffat, Mr Yannick Jadot, Ms Michèle Rivasi, Mr Mounir Satouri, Ms Marie Toussaint, Ms Salima Yenbou, Mr José Gusmão, Ms Manon Aubry

Members of the European Parliament European Parliament

60, rue Wiertz B-1047 Brussels

Frankfurt am Main, 5 February 2021

L/CL/21/23

Re: Your letter (QZ-071)

Honourable Members of the European Parliament,

Thank you for your letter, which was passed on to me by Ms Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic

and Monetary Affairs (ECON), accompanied by a cover letter dated 10 December 2020.

The ECB's measures in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis have been instrumental in stabilising

financial markets and supporting the euro area economy through the pandemic period. In fact, our measures

are helping to preserve favourable financing conditions during the pandemic for all sectors of the economy.

This helps to reduce uncertainty and bolster confidence, which encourages consumer spending and business

investment, ultimately underpinning economic activity and safeguarding medium-term price stability. At the

same time, uncertainty remains high, also with regard to the dynamics of the pandemic and the speed of

vaccination campaigns. The Governing Council therefore continues to stand ready to adjust all of its

instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with

its commitment to symmetry.

2

As I clarified during my latest hearing before the ECON Committee on 19 November1, the cancellation of public debt by the ECB is not compatible with the Treaties because it would violate the prohibition of monetary financing as laid down in Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

With regard to your request to exchange views on this specific topic at a hearing in the European Parliament, let me first emphasise that the ECB stands ready to exchange views on any topic related to its mandate and functions with Members of the European Parliament, in accordance with the established accountability practices. As mentioned above, such exchanges have already taken place in the context of the regular hearings before the ECON Committee and in written replies to letters from your honourable colleagues. While I have explained the relevant legal framework and its implications for the matter at hand on past occasions, the ECB stands ready to further publicly explain the matter before the ECON Committee in the context of the regular hearings.

Yours sincerely, [Signed]

Christine Lagarde

1 See Transcript of Monetary dialogue with Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, 19 November 2020, available at: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2020/html/ecb.sp201119_transcript~353ee9966e.en.pdf?2d3c28180ae9e954238 c36f2ab0b2f0f.

