Letter from the ECB President to several MEPs, on monetary policy

Christine LAGARDE

President

Ms Aurore Lalucq, Mr Marc Angel, Ms Maria Arena, Mr

Raphaël Glucksmann, Mr Damien Carême, Mr François Alfonsi, Ms Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, Mr David Cormand, Ms Karima Delli, Mr Claude Gruffat, Mr Yannick Jadot, Ms Michèle Rivasi, Mr Mounir Satouri, Ms Marie Toussaint, Ms Salima Yenbou, Mr José Gusmão, Ms Manon Aubry

Members of the European Parliament European Parliament

60, rue Wiertz B-1047 Brussels

Frankfurt am Main, 5 February 2021

L/CL/21/23

Re: Your letter (QZ-071)

Honourable Members of the European Parliament,

Thank you for your letter, which was passed on to me by Ms Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic

and Monetary Affairs (ECON), accompanied by a cover letter dated 10 December 2020.

The ECB's measures in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis have been instrumental in stabilising

financial markets and supporting the euro area economy through the pandemic period. In fact, our measures

are helping to preserve favourable financing conditions during the pandemic for all sectors of the economy.

This helps to reduce uncertainty and bolster confidence, which encourages consumer spending and business

investment, ultimately underpinning economic activity and safeguarding medium-term price stability. At the

same time, uncertainty remains high, also with regard to the dynamics of the pandemic and the speed of

vaccination campaigns. The Governing Council therefore continues to stand ready to adjust all of its

instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with

its commitment to symmetry.