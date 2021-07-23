Letter from the EU Commission to EP and Council - SFDR

Ref. Ares(2021)4439157 - 08/07/2021

Subject: Information regarding regulatory technical standards under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation 2019/2088

Dear Ms Tinagli, Mr Šircelj,

By my letter dated 5 May 2021 (Ares(2021)2992240), I have informed you that draft regulatory technical standards under Articles 2a(3), 4(6) and (7), 8(3), 9(5), 10(2) and 11(4) of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation 2019/20881 could not be adopted by the Commission within the three-month period, given their length and technical detail, which requires additional time in the adoption process.

The draft regulatory technical standards were jointly submitted to the Commission by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) on 4 February 2021. The standards should apply from 1 January 2022.

EIOPA, ESMA and EBA are currently preparing an additional six draft regulatory technical standards under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, based on Articles 8(4), 9(6) and 11(5). The deadline for the submission of the standards to the Commission is set at 1 June 2021 and certain provisions of the standards should apply from 1 January 20222. In addition, the draft regulatory technical standards should, inter alia, amend the draft regulatory technical standards dated 4 February 2021.

Due to the length and technical detail of those regulatory technical standards, the late submissions to the Commission, and envisaged amendments, we deem it necessary to facilitate the smooth implementation of the standards by product manufacturers, financial advisers and supervisors. We therefore plan to bundle all 13 of the regulatory technical