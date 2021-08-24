Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Letter to U.S. House: Vote NO on the $3.5 TRILLION Budget Resolution

08/24/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By SBE Council at 24 August, 2021, 2:28 pm

August 24, 2021

Dear Member of the U.S. House of Representatives:

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) strongly opposes the partisan $3.5 trillion budget resolution that will soon be considered by the U.S. House. The massive package is a tax-and-spend blowout that does not serve the interests of small businesses and entrepreneurs. Higher taxes and inflation-fueling government spending will drive uncertainty, hardship, and make it more difficult for struggling small businesses to recover from the pandemic.

SBE Council urges you to vote No on S. Con. Res. 14 - FY22 Budget Resolution.

Small businesses and the economy remain in a fragile condition, and $3.5 trillion in new spending and taxes will not make conditions better. Taxing businesses at a time when they need all of their hard-earned capital to deal with inflation, labor shortages, the supply chain mess, and the big surge in COVID-19 cases - which could soften demand further - will not help the economy 'Build Back Better.' Again, massive government spending and new taxes will trigger great uncertainty, which will lead to less investment and job creation and more business closures.

Small businesses are not even close to recovering from the effects of the Great Shutdown. They are still digging out. McKinsey recently reported that it took an average of six years for small businesses to recover from the 2008-09 recession, and it could take them even longer to recover from the pandemic. In fact, both small and large businesses needed significant time to recover from the great recession, and the effects of the Great Shutdown could test business resiliency even further. Not surprisingly, 65% of small business owners in a mid-July survey released by SBE Council and TechnoMetrica said that tax hikes should not even be on the table until the economy fully recovers, and 61% reported that new taxes will hurt the recovery of their firms.

Unfortunately, the surge in COVID-19 cases and a threatening policy landscape is eating away at the confidence of small business owners. A Wall Street Journal/Vistage survey finds small-business confidence plummeting in August. Only 39% of small business owners expect economic conditions in the U.S. to improve in the next 12 months, which is DOWN from 50% in July and 67% in March.

Now is not the time to be raising taxes! Hitting small businesses with higher taxes now - rather than supporting their recovery with certainty and relief - will drive confidence lower and more small businesses out of business.

Small business owners greatly fear both the unintended consequences and tax increases that will be generated by the possible enactment of the $3.5 trillion spending package. This tax and spending splurge will make running a small business much more burdensome, not 'better.' We have urged Congress and the Biden Administration to take a restrained approach to policy, especially now given the surge in COVID-19 variant cases and the unknowns yet to come in terms of where this pandemic will turn next.

Again, SBE Council urges a No vote on the $3.5 trillion budget resolution. Thank you for your consideration of our views and support of small business America.

Sincerely,

Karen Kerrigan, President & CEO

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 19:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pAPPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT : Appoints Holly Schachner, M.D. to its Board of Directors
AQ
04:01pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Declares Distribution for August 2021
AQ
04:01pTILT : announces historic partnership with Shinnecock Indian Nation of New York to develop vertical cannabis operations
AQ
04:01pOXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Dividend Declaration of 6.00% Series 2029 Term Preferred Stock
AQ
04:01pADVISORY : Chevron Corporation's Energy Transition Spotlight Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04:01pWAVERLEY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. 1 : Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
04:01pINTUIT : Reports Strong Full Year Results and Sets Fiscal 2022 Guidance
BU
04:01pAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG Recognizes Scholarship Recipients and Interns
BU
04:00pPINDUODUO : Wall St advances, pushing S&P 500 to 50th record high close this year
RE
04:00pLMP AUTOMOTIVE : Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement for a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in Tennessee, Generating Approximately $42 Million in Annualized Revenue and $1.4 Million in Adjusted EBITDA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals

HOT NEWS