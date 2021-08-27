Letter to the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate on the Alternative Plan for Pay Adjustments for Civilian Federal Employees

Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)



I am transmitting an alternative plan for pay adjustments for civilian Federal employees covered by the General Schedule and certain other pay systems in January 2022.



Title 5, United States Code, authorizes me to implement alternative plans for pay adjustments for civilian Federal employees covered by the General Schedule and certain other pay systems if, because of 'national emergency or serious economic conditions affecting the general welfare,' I view the increases that would otherwise take effect as inappropriate.



Accordingly, I have determined that it is appropriate to exercise my authority to set alternative pay adjustments for 2022 pursuant to 5 U.S.C. 5303(b) and 5 U.S.C. 5304a.



Specifically, I have determined that for 2022, the across-the-board base pay increase will be 2.2 percent and locality pay increases will average 0.5 percent, resulting in an overall average increase of 2.7 percent for civilian Federal employees, consistent with the assumption in my 2022 Budget. This alternative pay plan decision will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce.



The adjustment described above shall take effect on the first day of the first applicable pay period beginning on or after January 1, 2022.

Sincerely,

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.