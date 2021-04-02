Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Letter to the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate on the Termination of Emergency With Respect to the International Criminal Court

04/02/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)

Consistent with subsection 204(b) of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 50 U.S.C. 1703(b), I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order that terminates the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13928 of June 11, 2020, and revokes that Executive Order.

The President issued Executive Order 13928 to block property of certain persons associated with the International Criminal Court. In Executive Order 13938, the President authorized the imposition of sanctions against certain persons associated with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

I have determined that, although the United States continues to object to the ICC's assertions of jurisdiction over personnel of such non-States Parties as the United States and its allies absent their consent or referral by the United Nations Security Council and will vigorously protect current and former United States personnel from any attempts to exercise such jurisdiction, the threat and imposition of financial sanctions against the Court, its personnel, and those who assist it are not an effective or appropriate strategy for addressing the United States' concerns with the ICC. For this reason I have determined that it is necessary to terminate the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13928 and that there is no further need for the blocking of assets and other sanctions measures imposed by Executive Order 13928. Accordingly, I revoke Executive Order 13928.

I am enclosing a copy of the Executive Order I have issued.

Sincerely,

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 21:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pDOCUSIGN  : Streamline Client Onboarding with DocuSign CLM and Quik!
PU
05:44pSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : SABIC Is A Frontrunner In Industry To Launch Recycled Ocean Bound Plastics Portfolio
PU
05:38pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : BIPOC of Ubisoft – Lauren Stone
PU
05:38pSTEEL PARTNERS L P  : Holdings Announces Rory Yanchek Named President of MTI
BU
05:32pTIMES CHINA  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 20...
PU
05:31pNUTRIBAND  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pAGRIFY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pMOTORSPORT GAMES INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pRIMINI STREET, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:28pINTEGRATED VENTURES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
2Vaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Market's SPAC Attack Spreads to ETFs. What Should Investors Do? -- Journal Report
5DOLLAR INDEX : INSTANT VIEW: U.S. March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ