Letter to the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate on the Termination of Emergency With Respect to the International Criminal Court

Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)

Consistent with subsection 204(b) of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 50 U.S.C. 1703(b), I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order that terminates the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13928 of June 11, 2020, and revokes that Executive Order.



The President issued Executive Order 13928 to block property of certain persons associated with the International Criminal Court. In Executive Order 13938, the President authorized the imposition of sanctions against certain persons associated with the International Criminal Court (ICC).



I have determined that, although the United States continues to object to the ICC's assertions of jurisdiction over personnel of such non-States Parties as the United States and its allies absent their consent or referral by the United Nations Security Council and will vigorously protect current and former United States personnel from any attempts to exercise such jurisdiction, the threat and imposition of financial sanctions against the Court, its personnel, and those who assist it are not an effective or appropriate strategy for addressing the United States' concerns with the ICC. For this reason I have determined that it is necessary to terminate the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13928 and that there is no further need for the blocking of assets and other sanctions measures imposed by Executive Order 13928. Accordingly, I revoke Executive Order 13928.



I am enclosing a copy of the Executive Order I have issued.

Sincerely,

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.