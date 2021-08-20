Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate on Blocking Property with Respect to Certain Russian Energy Export Pipelines

Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)



Pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order in order to take additional steps regarding certain Russian energy export pipelines to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation.



The order responds to certain Russian energy pipeline projects intended to expand Russia's influence over Europe's energy resources that would weaken European energy security - including that of Ukraine and Eastern flank NATO and EU countries - and thereby threatens the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. The order blocks the property and interests in property of foreign persons identified by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, in a report to the Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (Title LXXV, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, Public Law 116-92), as amended by section 1242 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Public Law 116-283) (PEESA), for engaging in certain activities or providing certain services to facilitate construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, among others. I have determined that it is necessary to block the property and interests in property of such persons unless a national interest waiver under section 7503(f) of PEESA has been issued for such persons.



I have delegated to the Secretary of the Treasury the authority, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to take such actions, including the promulgation of rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA and PEESA as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of the order. All executive departments and agencies are directed to take all appropriate measures within their authority to carry out the provisions of the order.



I am enclosing a copy of the Executive Order I have issued.



Sincerely,

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.