Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate on Blocking Property with Respect to Certain Russian Energy Export Pipelines

08/20/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)

Pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order in order to take additional steps regarding certain Russian energy export pipelines to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation.

The order responds to certain Russian energy pipeline projects intended to expand Russia's influence over Europe's energy resources that would weaken European energy security - including that of Ukraine and Eastern flank NATO and EU countries - and thereby threatens the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. The order blocks the property and interests in property of foreign persons identified by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, in a report to the Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (Title LXXV, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, Public Law 116-92), as amended by section 1242 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Public Law 116-283) (PEESA), for engaging in certain activities or providing certain services to facilitate construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, among others. I have determined that it is necessary to block the property and interests in property of such persons unless a national interest waiver under section 7503(f) of PEESA has been issued for such persons.

I have delegated to the Secretary of the Treasury the authority, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to take such actions, including the promulgation of rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA and PEESA as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of the order. All executive departments and agencies are directed to take all appropriate measures within their authority to carry out the provisions of the order.

I am enclosing a copy of the Executive Order I have issued.

Sincerely,

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 16:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pWall St rebounds on tech support, but heads for weekly losses
RE
01:06pAFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No. 2 job
RE
01:06pWILDPACK BEVERAGE : Closes Colorado Acquisition and Completes Baltimore Decorating Line Installation
PR
01:06pRAJESH KUMAR : Deere lifts earnings forecast, but sees no let-up in inflationary pressure
RE
01:05pING GROEP N : to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and member of the Management Board Bank
AQ
01:04pFed's Kaplan watching Delta variant, says he may need to adjust view
RE
01:04pSPLUNKER STORIES : Tony Iacobelli
PU
01:04pCHINA TELECOM : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED (Form 6-K)
PU
01:04pKAHOOT : Make learning about personal finance awesome with NGPF's collection on Kahoot! Academy
PU
01:04pSURGEPAYS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

HOT NEWS