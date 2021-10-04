Leveraged Finance & Private Equity Communities Come Together to Raise $2.4 Million at 10th Annual Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma Event

More than 750 people representing more than 80 firms from across the leveraged finance and private equity communities came together at the Museum of Modern Art for the 10th annual Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma (LFFM) benefit and cocktail party. The event raised more than $2.4 million for the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) lifesaving research program.

“Each year I’m proud of and humbled by the community’s enthusiastic response to this event,” said event co-founder Jeff Rowbottom. “When Brendan Dillon and I first started discussing this over ten years ago, we had no idea that it would end up bringing so many people together to support one another and make such a significant impact advancing breakthroughs that patients facing melanoma desperately need.”

LFFM funding supports cutting-edge melanoma research that has helped patients with all types of cancer live longer, fuller lives. Treatments first pioneered specifically in melanoma are now being used to treat patients with over 12 other cancer types.

LFFM was founded in 2011 by Jeff Rowbottom of Iron Park Capital and Brendan Dillon of UBS – both melanoma survivors. Since its founding, LFFM has raised more than $16 million for the MRA, the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research. MRA has accelerated the pace of scientific discovery by directly investing more than $131 million through 380 research grants since its launch in 2007.

The 2021 LFFM was co-chaired by Clare Bailhé (MidCap Financial), Brendan Dillon (UBS), Kerry Dolan (Brinley Partners), Lee Grinberg (Elliott Management), George Mueller (KKR), AJ Murphy (40North), Geoff Oltmans (Silver Lake), Jeff Rowbottom (Iron Park Capital), Ian Schuman (Latham & Watkins), Cade Thompson (KKR), Trevor Watt (Hellman & Friedman) and Eric Wedel (Kirkland & Ellis).

Presenting sponsors of the event included Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Iron Park Capital, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Veritas Capital Management LLC and White & Case LLP. A full list of sponsors by level is included below.

“Through the support of the leveraged finance and private equity communities, we have made unprecedented progress in achieving our mission of ending suffering and death due to melanoma,” says MRA President & CEO Michael Kaplan. “We are by no means there yet, but with the support of LFFM and our other donors we are making significant progress.”

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

As the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research, MRA has dedicated over $131 million and leveraged an additional $415 million in collaborative and follow-on funding towards its mission. MRA has championed revolutions in immunotherapy, targeted therapies, novel combinations and diagnostics. Due to the ongoing support of its founders, 100 percent of donations to MRA go directly to its melanoma research program. MRA's ability to fund wide-ranging research in melanoma is amplified by unique collaborations and partnerships with individuals, private foundations, and corporations. Visit http://www.CureMelanoma.org for more information.

LFFM 2021 Sponsors

PRESENTING

Kirkland & Ellis

Latham & Watkins

Iron Park Capital

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Veritas Capital Management LLC

White & Case LLP

PLATINUM

HPS Investment Partners, LLC

Fitch Ratings

Allen & Overy

Bloomberg L.P.

BMO Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

UBS Financial

GOLD

MidCap Financial

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Block Communications

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Lee Grinberg & Jennifer Corwin

General Atlantic Service Company, L.P.

Golub Capital

Hellman & Friedman

J.P.Morgan Chase & Co.

King & Spalding LLP

KKR

Nancy & Howard Marks

Milbank LLP

MJR Foundation

Morgan Stanley

New Mountain Finance Corporation

Proskauer Rose

T. Rowe Price

Silver Lake

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

The Carlyle Group

Thoma Bravo

Vista Equity Partners

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Wells Fargo Bank

PREFERRED

Credit Suisse Asset Management/Credit Suisse

GTCR

Ares Management LLC

Barclays Capital

BC Partners

Blackstone Credit

Blue Owl Capital (Owl Rock Capital)

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton

Dechert LLP

Brendan Dillon

Fortinbras

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

HSBC Bank

Macquarie Group

Madison Dearborn

Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

MJX Asset Management LLC

Oak Hill Advisors, LP

Oak Hill Capital Management

Onex Credit Partners

Ropes & Gray LLP

Royal Bank of Canada/RBC Capital Markets

Silver Rock Financial

Stone Point Capital

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

ADVOCATE

Jefferies LLC

Countrywide Transportation

Angelo Gordon & Co.

Capital One Bank

GoldenTree Asset Management, LP

Kissner

LCD/S&P

Matt Nord & Erika Weinberg

Orchard First Source Asset Management

Paul Hastings LLP

Seix Investment Advisors

Shenkman Capital Management Inc.

Siris Capital Group, LLC

Stonepeak Partners

Warburg Pincus LLC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005860/en/