Levi & Snotherly, PLLC, Announces Addition of Tom M. Schaumberg

01/18/2022 | 01:36pm EST
Prominent ITC Law Firm Levi & Snotherly, PLLC announced today the addition of Tom M. Schaumberg as a Principal. The Firm will now be known as Levi Snotherly & Schaumberg, PLLC. The Firm will remain focused on Section 337 practice before the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Mr. Schaumberg brings unparalleled ITC experience to the Firm, having litigated Section 337 unfair competition cases for over 40 years before the ITC and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He has earned top tier rankings by Chambers and The Legal 500. Schaumberg is an accomplished speaker and author, and is the editor of the first, second, third, and current fourth edition of A Lawyer’s Guide to Section 337 Investigations Before the U.S. International Trade Commission published by the American Bar Association.

“We are so pleased that Tom is joining us in our practice. His experience, knowledge, and background will be an invaluable asset to our clients and will help further the outstanding service we strive to provide our clients,” said Ben Levi. “Tom is the Dean of the ITC Bar. I’ve known Tom for over 20 years, and I’m honored that he decided to come to our Firm.”

“No one has done more than Tom to help strengthen the ITC Bar and Section 337 practice to where they are today. I'm delighted that Tom will join our practice,” said Rett Snotherly.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Ben and Rett, two seasoned ITC practitioners specializing in Section 337 litigation,” said Tom Schaumberg. “As a Firm, we are well-positioned to represent both domestic and foreign parties and to make our experience available wherever there is a need for specialized ITC counsel. I also look forward to continuing to work with our colleagues in the 337 Bar.”

Established in 2018, Levi Snotherly & Schaumberg, PLLC provides expert guidance and sophisticated representation in all aspects of ITC Proceedings under Section 337, drawing on years of combined law firm, government, and in-house experience. Serving clients nationally and internationally from its offices in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.levisnotherly.com, call (202) 997-3711, or email info@levisnotherly.com


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS