Levi Strauss beats quarterly revenue estimates on rebound in apparel demand

July 8 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co beat quarterly
revenue estimates on Thursday as the company benefited from
higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets from customers
returning to their normal routines following COVID-19
vaccinations.
Peers including American Eagle and Abercrombie &
Fitch all signaled a lift to sales as customers abandon
their pajamas and work-at-home lounge wear for outdoor clothes.
Levi also forecast revenue to grow 28% to 29% from a year
earlier in the second half of fiscal 2021. It forecast
second-half sales to come in above pre-pandemic levels.
Net revenue rose to $1.28 billion in the second quarter from
$497.5 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)