Levi Strauss leaves board of Better Cotton Initiative - WSJ

08/06/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Denim maker Levi Strauss & Co is standing down from the Better Cotton Initiative's leadership, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, the group and its members came under fire in China after they raised concerns about alleged forced labor in Xinjiang.

Members of the coalition remain torn over how and when to respond to the Chinese attacks, the Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3isu2Mj, citing people familiar with the debate.

Levi and BCI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
