Levine Lee LLP : Elects Chad Albert To Partnership

09/21/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Lee LLP is pleased to announce that it has elected Chad P. Albert to the partnership, effective October 1, 2021. Levine Lee LLP is a prominent litigation boutique based in New York City.

"Chad Albert is an exceptional lawyer who has distinguished himself in complex civil litigation, securities litigation, corporate investigations, and white collar and securities enforcement defense matters," said Kenneth E. Lee, a partner of the firm, adding: "He brings to his clients an intense level of dedication and effectiveness in obtaining successful results on their behalf." Seth L. Levine, a partner of the firm, noted: "Chad has demonstrated through creative and persistent advocacy that he will carry on in the finest traditions of the firm in representing the firm's clients. He is an incredibly versatile lawyer, having proven himself capable of handling any kind of litigation challenge, ranging from securities litigation to white collar matters to high-stakes business disputes, for both plaintiffs and defendants."

Chad Albert has represented corporations and individuals in a wide range of high-profile matters. He has played a significant leadership role in the firm's securities litigation practice, representing financial institutions and media companies in the defense of federal securities class actions. He has also handled complex civil litigation matters involving novel issues of securities and corporate law in federal and state courts, both at the trial and appellate level. Mr. Albert has also been active in the firm's corporate investigations practice, including representing a Special Committee of the Board of Xerox Corporation in connection with internal investigations, shareholder demands, and derivative actions.

Mr. Albert clerked for the Hon. Deborah L. Cook on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He joined Levine Lee from Covington & Burling LLP, where he was an associate in the Washington, D.C. office. Mr. Albert graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he served as Executive Editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review and was a Margaret B. and William H. Hingher Scholar, and received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University, magna cum laude.

ABOUT LEVINE LEE:
Levine Lee is one of the premier litigation boutique firms in New York, focused on handling the most challenging litigation matters faced by companies and individuals. The firm's combination of experience in complex civil litigation and white collar criminal matters means that it is frequently called upon to handle matters of substantial sensitivity and potential exposure involving government investigations, internal investigations and business disputes for both plaintiffs and defendants, and on behalf of corporations, hedge funds, Boards, Special Committees, Trustees, officers, and individuals.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levine-lee-llp-elects-chad-albert-to-partnership-301381947.html

SOURCE Levine Lee LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
