Lewis Roca : Launches Rebrand with Shortened Name, New Website and Redefined Brand Identity

03/23/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP has launched a complete rebrand that includes a new visual identity, website and shortened brand name, Lewis Roca. The rebrand reflects the firm’s client experience focus that is the foundation of its culture and approach to service delivery.

“We wanted our branding to reflect our guiding values which are focused on putting the client at the center of everything we do,” said Lewis Roca Managing Partner Ken Van Winkle. “Our new website is intended to answer client questions, rather than project what we want to tell them about us. It’s all about who we do it for, not who we are. It is exciting to launch a new brand that reflects what it is like to work at and with Lewis Roca.”

Lewis Roca, founded more than a century ago, was formed after Lewis and Roca combined with Rothgerber, Johnson & Lyons in 2013 and with Christie Parker & Hale in 2016. The rebrand fortifies the rich histories of the legacy firms under a strong, contemporary brand.

“To launch a new brand and website in a pandemic was challenging but we felt it was important to move forward after having to put it on hold in 2020,” said Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Lisa Simon. “This new brand is more relevant than ever because it’s built on our cultural commitment to a highly tailored client experience and our Experience Amplified program.”

Experience Amplified, now in its third year, is a rigorous client experience program benchmarked and measured on a regular basis to ensure clients are receiving optimal service and value. Lewis Roca incorporates the Net Promoter Score tool, widely adopted by Fortune 500 companies. For more information on the program, visit www.lewisroca.com/experience.

About Lewis Roca LLP

Lewis Roca is an Am Law 200 law firm serving clients globally in complex litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations, labor and employment and regulatory counseling. Its offices are located in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson. To learn more the firm, please visit us at our new website at www.lewisroca.com.


© Business Wire 2021
