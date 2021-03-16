Log in
Lexie Phillips Makes History as Jack Daniel's First Female Assistant Distiller

03/16/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Former Distillery Lead Operator Will Collaborate with Master Distiller Chris Fletcher on Whiskey Innovation

The Jack Daniel Distillery announced today that Lexie Phillips has been named Assistant Distiller, making her the first woman to serve in that official capacity for the iconic Tennessee Whiskey brand. Phillips will serve as a collaborator with Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005675/en/

Lexie Phillips Makes History as Jack Daniel’s First Female Assistant Distiller (Photo: Business Wire)

Lexie Phillips Makes History as Jack Daniel’s First Female Assistant Distiller (Photo: Business Wire)

Phillips, who has worked in Lynchburg for more than seven years, previously was instrumental in Jack Daniel’s quality control and distillery operations, most recently serving as distillery lead operator. In her new role, she will support the overall quality and innovation of Jack Daniel’s from “grain to glass” and serve as a brand ambassador.

“I am honored to step into the role of Assistant Distiller and look forward to working alongside and learning from Chris and the best whiskey makers in the world,” said Phillips. “Making Tennessee Whiskey has been my life’s passion, and I am grateful to be able to inspire a new generation of women to follow in my footsteps.”

Born and raised just outside of Lynchburg, TN, Phillips is one of dozens of family members who have worked or currently work at the Jack Daniel Distillery. She played a pivotal role in the distillation and launch of the recently released Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye.

“Lexie brings a deep knowledge of distillery history and a natural talent for whiskey-making to her new position,” said Chris Fletcher. “She represents the future of our craft, and I am thrilled to now have her by my side as we work together to ensure the highest character and quality of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.”

Phillips earned her degree in agricultural science from Middle Tennessee State University. Lexie and her husband Josh, who also works at the distillery as a processor, live in Estill Springs, TN.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Your friends at Jack Daniel’s remind you to drink responsibly.

JACK DANIEL’S and OLD NO. 7 are registered trademarks. ©2021 Jack Daniel’s. Tennessee Whiskey 40% Alcohol by Volume (80 Proof). Distilled & Bottled by Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. JackDaniels.com


© Business Wire 2021
