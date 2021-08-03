Log in
Lexipol's FireRescue1 Academy Introduces New Interactive Course Series for Leadership Development

08/03/2021 | 11:31am EDT
DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and government leaders, recently announced the introduction of Master Class, a new interactive course series focusing on key leadership and command topics for fire service professionals. These new courses will be offered through Lexipol’s FireRescue1 Academy learning management system.

Leadership development for current and future leaders is critical for the continued success of every fire department. Master Class looks to bring the personal experiences of some of the most respected and recognized fire service experts to departments everywhere. The courses are designed to be conversational and informative, allowing our contributors to impart their wisdom, advice and knowledge of leadership, relational and other critical skills.

“We are so excited to add this innovative series of courses to FireRescue1 Academy,” said Lexipol VP of Policy & Learning Development Tim Kensok. “This style of online learning course is completely new to the fire service profession, and we are proud to offer unprecedented access to the knowledge, guidance, and advice of influential experts in fire and rescue.”

A Master Class subscription provides four courses to subscribers each year, with the first set of courses featuring top public safety and fire service experts such as Gordon Graham, Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder, Chief John Butler and Dr. Denis Onieal. The courses accompanying the initial launch cover career development, change management and survival on the job. Each course incorporates interactive features, such as self-assessments, quizzes and open-ended discussion questions to provide an engaging and immersive learning experience that challenges learners to consider their own leadership style and tactics in a variety of potential situations and challenges.

Learn more about FireRescue1 Academy’s Master Class courses.

About Lexipol  
Lexipol empowers first responders and public servants to best meet the needs of their residents safely and responsibly. We are the experts in policy, training and wellness support, committed to improving the quality of life for all community members. Our solutions include state-specific policies, online learning, behavioral health resources, funding assistance, and news and information offered through the websites Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in over 8,000 agencies and municipalities. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com

Media Contact:  
Shannon Pieper 
Sr. Director, Marketing Content 
949-276-9938 
spieper@lexipol.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS