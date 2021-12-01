Lexipol's Wellness App for First Responders Wins Innovation Award

Cordico’s comprehensive wellness app recognized for impact in public safety industry



DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordico, Lexipol’s wellness solution for first responders and public servants, has been awarded the 2021 Sacramento Region Innovation Award in the Government, Civic and Mobility category. The awards recognize disruptive companies driving major innovation within their industries that have been developed and/or deployed in the Greater Sacramento Area.

“We are incredibly proud to have won this award against such a strong set of nominees and finalists,” said Cordico Founder and President Dr. David Black. “Cordico was created to help the people who serve their communities diligently every day—we are passionate about continuing to strengthen first responder wellness through the creation and delivery of critical resources, including behavioral health, sleep optimization, stress management, trauma and emotional wellness.”

Research shows that first responders experience significantly higher-than-average rates of critical incidents, often leading to mental and emotional health issues such as depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety and PTSD. Coupled with the stigma around mental health that exists across the public safety sector, first responders often cannot access the resources needed to effectively recognize and address these wellness concerns.

To help address this problem, Cordico created a wellness app tailored specifically to the needs of public safety personnel. It is designed to provide critical resources to help first responders learn about the behavioral health issues they face, build and maintain resilience, and connect with therapists and peer support team members.

