Li Keqiang Attends an Informal Meeting of the 13th ASEM Summit

On the evening of November 26, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang attended and addressed an informal meeting of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit at the Great Hall of the People, and exchanged views with leaders of various countries on international and regional issues. Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen chaired the meeting, which was held via video link.

Li Keqiang said, ASEM is the largest intergovernmental forum between Asia and Europe, with its 53 members accounting for nearly 60 percent of the world's population, half of the world's economic output and nearly 70 percent of global trade. It has an important influence on the international political and economic landscape. President Xi Jinping proposed that we should build a bridge of friendship and cooperation across the Eurasian continent. Asian and European countries are facing the challenges of combating the COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery, and all countries need to adhere to the correct way and approach of solidarity and cooperation while having confidence and courage to overcome difficulties. All countries should uphold free trade and keep global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will provide fresh impetus for regional economic recovery after it enters into force as scheduled next year.

Li Keqiang pointed out, Asian and European countries have different histories and cultures, as well as different development paths. It is normal for the countries to have different views on some issues. It is essential for all sides to be firm in respecting one another, treating each other as equals and seeking common ground while shelving differences. All countries should firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. When dealing with international and regional issues, all countries should always adhere to multilateralism, the general direction of political settlement, and the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, leverage the role of relevant mechanisms, and advance resolution with methods in line with reality.

Li Keqiang emphasized, I am convinced that with joint efforts, Asian and European countries can not only effectively promote pandemic prevention and control, but also achieve economic recovery and maintain peace, stability, development and prosperity in Asia, Europe and the world, bringing benefits to all the people across the globe.

He Lifeng attended the meeting.