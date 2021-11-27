Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Li Keqiang Attends an Informal Meeting of the 13th ASEM Summit

11/27/2021 | 10:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the evening of November 26, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang attended and addressed an informal meeting of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit at the Great Hall of the People, and exchanged views with leaders of various countries on international and regional issues. Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen chaired the meeting, which was held via video link.

Li Keqiang said, ASEM is the largest intergovernmental forum between Asia and Europe, with its 53 members accounting for nearly 60 percent of the world's population, half of the world's economic output and nearly 70 percent of global trade. It has an important influence on the international political and economic landscape. President Xi Jinping proposed that we should build a bridge of friendship and cooperation across the Eurasian continent. Asian and European countries are facing the challenges of combating the COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery, and all countries need to adhere to the correct way and approach of solidarity and cooperation while having confidence and courage to overcome difficulties. All countries should uphold free trade and keep global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will provide fresh impetus for regional economic recovery after it enters into force as scheduled next year.

Li Keqiang pointed out, Asian and European countries have different histories and cultures, as well as different development paths. It is normal for the countries to have different views on some issues. It is essential for all sides to be firm in respecting one another, treating each other as equals and seeking common ground while shelving differences. All countries should firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. When dealing with international and regional issues, all countries should always adhere to multilateralism, the general direction of political settlement, and the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, leverage the role of relevant mechanisms, and advance resolution with methods in line with reality.

Li Keqiang emphasized, I am convinced that with joint efforts, Asian and European countries can not only effectively promote pandemic prevention and control, but also achieve economic recovery and maintain peace, stability, development and prosperity in Asia, Europe and the world, bringing benefits to all the people across the globe.

He Lifeng attended the meeting.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 03:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:30aRUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2021-11-28
PU
02:20aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : “KFH” Concludes an Integrated Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Titled “Be Aware”
PU
01:50aBANK AL ETIHAD : Trading (UBSI) 2021 11 28
PU
01:10aKHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHCB CEO receives Participating Employees in the “Lame'a” National Project
PU
01:10aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods volunteers united for good deeds
PU
12:49aIndia's law enforcement agency summons Amazon, Future Group officials over 2019 deal
RE
12:20aGULF WAREHOUSING Q P S C : A year after agreement, Bridgestone CEO visits GWC Regional Hub
PU
12:10aORIENT INSURANCE : Press release
PU
12:10aORIENT INSURANCE : خبر صحفي
PU
12:08aMain events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's law enforcement agency summons Amazon, Future Group officials o..
2Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local riv..
3Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2021-11-28
4Kuwait Finance House K S C P : “KFH” Concludes an Integrate..
5Bank al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2021 11 28

HOT NEWS