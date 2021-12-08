Li Keqiang Holds Video Conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

On the afternoon of December 7, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang held a video conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at Ziguang Pavilion of Zhongnanhai leadership compound.

Li Keqiang said that China-Belgium relations enjoy a sound momentum of development. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belgium. President Xi Jinping and King Philippe exchanged congratulatory messages. China attaches great importance to bilateral relations between the two countries. We are willing to work with Belgium to increase political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, expand cultural exchanges, and promote the sustained and sound development of China-Belgium relations on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment.

Li Keqiang pointed out that Belgium has strong scientific and technological strength in the fields of biomedicine, microelectronics and modern agriculture. China stands ready to tap the cooperation potential in the above-mentioned fields, and will strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights in the cooperation to better achieve mutual benefits and win-win results. China will take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to hold a variety of commemorative activities to promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Li Keqiang stressed that both China and Belgium are staunch defenders of free trade. China is willing to strengthen dialogue, coordination and cooperation with Belgium under multilateral frameworks, and work together to cope with global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Li Keqiang pointed out that Belgium is an important member of the European Union (EU) and Brussels is home to the EU headquarters. He hopes that Belgium will play an active role in promoting the sound and stable development of China-EU relations.

De Croo said, since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, Belgium and China have maintained close exchanges. Belgium is pleased to be a partner of China and cherishes the achievements of bilateral cooperation. Belgium hopes to further deepen the political exchanges between the two countries, overcome the impact of the pandemic to strengthen direct exchanges, and expand cooperation in such fields as investment, trade, medicine, scientific research and intellectual property. Belgium will work with China to support free trade and oppose trade protectionism, and play an active role in promoting the sound development of EU-China relations.

He Lifeng attended the above activity.