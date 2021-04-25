Log in
Li Keqiang Speaks with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh on the Phone

04/25/2021 | 08:46am EDT
On the afternoon of April 23, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council had a phone conversation with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh at request at Ziguangge Pavilion of Zhongnanhai leadership compound.

Li Keqiang expressed, China and Laos are longtime friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, with their friendship between both peoples growing with time. China has always regarded China-Laos relations as a priority in its neighboring diplomacy. Earlier this year, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, and reached new important consensus on promoting the development of bilateral relations. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Laos, and the Chinese side stands ready to join hands with the Lao side to promote friendly exchanges, deepen practical and mutually beneficial cooperation, and push for new progress in building the China-Laos community with a shared future.

Li Keqiang pointed out, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-ASEAN dialogue relations and is also the China-ASEAN Year of Sustainable Development Cooperation. Both sides should upgrade China-ASEAN relations, work for the early entry into force and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, safeguard the security and stability of the regional industrial chain and supply chain, and promote free trade and the well-being of people.

Phankham said, Laos is ready to work with China in the spirit of 'good neighbor, good friend, good comrade and good partner' and take the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties to deepen traditional friendship between the two parties and two countries in an all-round manner, and push for more achievements in building the Laos-China community with a shared future. Laos is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China in international and regional affairs and push for further development of the ASEAN-China relations.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the activity.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 12:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
