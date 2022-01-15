Li Keqiang Speaks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the Phone

On January 13, 2022, Premier Li Keqiang had a phone conversation with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Ziguang Pavilion of Zhongnanhai leadership compound at the latter's request.

Chinese Premier and Vietnamese Prime Minister exchanged New Year greetings and wishes. Li Keqiang said that China and Vietnam are connected by shared mountains and rivers and share extensive common interests. In the past year, General Secretary, President Xi Jinping and the leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the state have made many phone calls to consolidate strategic mutual trust and promote the stable and sound development of bilateral relations. In the new year, China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Vietnam, deepen exchanges in various fields, continue to carry out cooperation in pandemic prevention and control, and properly manage differences, so as to continuously push forward the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation. Economic and trade cooperation is an important field between the two countries, and bilateral trade reached encouraging progress last year. China is willing to make it more convenient for Vietnam's high-quality agricultural products to be exported to China through customs clearance.

Li Keqiang pointed out that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) entered into force as scheduled early this year, which helps promote the free flow of regional economic factors, boost trade and investment expansion and upgrade, and maintain the security and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. China is ready to work with Vietnam and other RCEP member countries to jointly promote the effective implementation of RCEP and elevate the regional economic integration to a higher level, so as to better benefit all people in the region.

Pham Minh Chinh congratulated China on the successful achievement of its first centenary goal, saying that China is a special partner of Vietnam, and promoting the comprehensive and in-depth development of Vietnam-China relations is the top priority of Vietnam's diplomacy. Vietnam always adheres to the one-China principle, supports China's development and strength, a greater role in regional and international affairs, and successful hosting of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Vietnam stands ready to continue to strengthen strategic communication and political trust between the two parties and two countries, enhance the quality of cooperation in various fields, carry out close and effective cooperation in pandemic prevention, improve the efficiency of the customs clearance at border ports, strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral areas, properly handle differences, and promote the continuous deepening of Vietnam-China relations.

He Lifeng attended the event.