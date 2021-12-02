Li Keqiang to Hold the Sixth “1+6” Roundtable with Heads of Major International Economic Organizations

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announces:

On December 6, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang will hold the sixth "1+6" Roundtable in Beijing via videoconference with President David Malpass of the World Bank Group, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Trade Organization, Director-General Guy Ryder of the International Labor Organization, Secretary-General Mathias Cormann of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Chairman Klaas Knot of the Financial Stability Board. Under the theme of "Promoting Strong, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth of the World Economy: From Recovery to Restructuring", they will have discussions and exchanges on issues including the world economic situation, global economic governance and China's commitment to promoting high-quality development through reform and opening-up.

