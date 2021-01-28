Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LiDAR Market 2021-2025 - FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio

01/28/2021 | 12:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The LiDAR market is poised to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127006091/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LiDAR Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LiDAR Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the LiDAR market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding application areas of LiDAR technology.

The LiDAR market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of LiDAR in automotive applications as one of the prime reasons driving the LiDAR market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The LiDAR market covers the following areas:

LiDAR Market Sizing

LiDAR Market Forecast

LiDAR Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • FARO Technologies Inc.
  • GeoSLAM Ltd.
  • Hexagon AB
  • LeddarTech Inc.
  • Quanergy Systems Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • SICK AG
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

Related Reports on Energy Include:

  • Transformers Market for Renewable Energy Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The transformers market for renewable energy market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.87 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 44.17 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • FARO Technologies Inc.
  • GeoSLAM Ltd.
  • Hexagon AB
  • LeddarTech Inc.
  • Quanergy Systems Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • SICK AG
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:06aSWATCH GROUP : Key Figures 2020
PU
01:06aAIRBUS : Royal Australian Air Force benefits from Airbus SmartForce digital services
PU
01:06aEMBEDDED INSURANCE #13 : Regulation, Innovation and Insurtech
PU
01:06aPRESS RELEASE : Statement from the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics
DJ
01:06aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Statement from the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics
AQ
01:05aLEM Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast 9 Months Results 2020/21
TE
01:05a[Emmi] Broad-based growth
TE
01:04aCHINA CENTRAL BANK ADDS HALF-DAY LEEWAY FOR QUERY TIME ON OPEN-MARKET OPS : traders
RE
01:04aNOMURA : Announcement of Material Issues (Materiality) with Respect to Sustainability(PDF 249KB)
PU
01:04aHONDA MOTOR : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Overseas, in Asia and China
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
3APPLE INC. : Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength
4FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : scores earnings beat on holiday retail advertising; Apple privacy changes loom
5EXPLAINER: How retail traders squeezed Wall Street for bets against GameStop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ