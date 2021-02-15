BOCA RATON, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiVDerm Concludes SBS Part I: The Medical Dermatology Summit & The Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Symposium

On Sunday, February 7th, LiVDerm concluded the joint events: SBS Part I: The Medical Dermatology Summit & The Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Symposium. Delivered fully online and complimentary for the first time since their inception, the highly anticipated events provided over 2,400 clinicians from across the world with live-streamed and on-demand access to over 90 educational sessions, 10 clinical tracks, 50 renowned medical educators, 25 industry partners, and 40+ industry sponsors: marking the most highly attended event in both SBS and MOPD history.

The Masters of Pediatric Dermatology was held for an extended 1.5 days from February 4th-5th. The event was led by the clinically renowned Symposium Chair, Dr. Lawrence Schachner of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. Among a variety of topics, the highly anticipated event featured a Pediatric Wound Healing Symposium delivered in partnership with the Wound Healing Society, and a Pediatric Skin of Color Symposium delivered in partnership with the Skin of Color Society. The event provided valuable and in-depth review of the most relevant topics in pediatric dermatology to dermatologists and general practitioners alike.

SBS Part I: The Medical Dermatology Summit officially commenced on February 5th, with opening remarks from the Symposium Chair, Dr. Mark Nestor, MD, PhD. From February 5th-7th, the event delivered conference tracks on hair restoration, acne & rosacea, diversity in derm treatments, biologics, atopic dermatitis, radiation, and more. The final day of the conference mainly centered on the latest advancements in skin cancer, through the annual Cutaneous Oncology Symposium. In covering a wide array of topics, the event offered a comprehensive review of the most clinically valuable topics in medical dermatology.

Through a dual delivery of live-stream and on-demand sessions, with added Q&A functionality with faculty members, the event allowed a wide variety of practitioners from across the globe to participate and directly engage with the foremost leaders in the field, and the latest research, strategies, and updates available. As the most well-attended SBS and MOPD in history, the conference surpassed expectations and reached dermatologists and practitioners of all levels and backgrounds with cutting edge clinical knowledge to integrate into practice.

