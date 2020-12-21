Log in
LianLian Global : partners with FlavorCloud on international shipping

12/21/2020 | 10:01am EST
HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LianLian Global, a leading technology company for cross-border businesses in partnership with FlavorCloud, a leading cross-border logistics platform, announced the integration of intelligent shipping logic for merchants into the LianLian Global platform. The service is available immediately to merchants based in China at http://logistics.lianlianpay.com

This partnership expands LianLian Global's payments services for merchants, giving any cross-border company access to the world's top logistics service providers. This service enables affordable, frictionless, and efficient worldwide shipping, providing end-to-end shipment tracking through FlavorCloud's worldwide, optimized cross-border network of carriers.

FlavorCloud's global logistics network will help LianLian Global customers intelligently pair the optimal logistics service customized to each specific order, expanding outbound shipping options, reducing merchant's decision-making costs, while automating customs clearance and greatly improving delivery times.

With this partnership, LianLian Global's cross-border technology platform includes services for international payments and shipping services, bringing everything together for merchants in one place while connecting them to global opportunities effortlessly.

Chinese e-commerce players accounted for 76.5% of the total eCommerce cross-border trading in 2019 with a total value of 10.5 trillion Yuan. As the global demand increases for Chinese products, the adoption of technology platforms that make things simple, fast, and easy for Chinese merchants is accelerating. With payments and shipping in one platform, LianLian Global is removing costly and inefficient workflows for merchants, making cross-border eCommerce much simpler to navigate.

David Messenger, CEO of LianLian Global, said, "We are thrilled to partner with FlavorCloud. This collaboration helps us to further our mission to make cross-border eCommerce effortless for merchants across payments and shipping."

He continues: "We've heard from our customers that cross-border logistics remains a cumbersome and costly affair. Our integrated solution leverages FlavorCloud's logistics expertise and network to make international shipping easy, affordable and friction-free for our merchants - no matter where they need to deliver. Together, we'll create greater efficiencies, transparency, and cost savings for Chinese merchants."

Rathna Sharad, CEO and founder of FlavorCloud, said, "We are pleased to partner with LianLian Global, which is a leading company focused on providing integrated cross-border eCommerce services as-a-platform to merchants. I believe this partnership will disrupt conventional international logistics to empower Chinese merchants to sell to consumers worldwide. FlavorCloud is a fast-growing startup, and the value we deliver to eCommerce merchants and brands is straightforward and meaningful. We hope to continuously enable eCommerce brands to go global and adapt to the changing eCommerce and trade landscape.":

About LianLian Global

LianLian Global is a technology company that connects local sellers to global opportunities.

We make it easy for eCommerce merchants to do more business across borders. When sellers need to receive international payouts, get financing, solve shipping logistics, manage foreign exchange, or pay tax obligations abroad, we simplify the complexity of operating in other countries, giving merchants and sellers the freedom to do business anywhere - seamlessly. 

Part of the LianLian Group, and with licenses and offices in the Americas, Europe, and throughout Asia, LianLian Global is integrated into mainstream e-commerce platforms around the world, with services covering more than 100 countries and regions. www.lianlianglobal.com

About FlavorCloud

FlavorCloud is an end-to-end cross border logistics service platform for Direct to consumer (DTC) brands, retailers, and marketplaces. Their global e-commerce enablement service uses deep learning to evaluate carriers' historical performance and automatically suggest the best international shipping services and rates at checkout. Additionally, the company offers "friction-free" international returns handling.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lianlian-global-partners-with-flavorcloud-on-international-shipping-301196653.html

SOURCE LianLian Global


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
