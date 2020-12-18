Lianhua Qingwen Launched in the Philippines Scientific Usage Makes Better Effect

Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, an innovative patent traditional Chinese medicine, is produced by China’s Yiling Pharmaceutical under the guidance of TCM Collateral Disease Theory. It has been widely used for symptoms caused by mild and moderate COVID-19, such as fever, cough and fatigue, been recommended by Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 (Trial Version 4-8), published jointly by China’s National Health Commission and National Administration of TCM. On November 23, Lianhua Qingwen was launched in the Philippines and many Philippine consumers have rushed to purchase this medicine.

Is there any notice for taking Lianhua Qingwen Capsules? How to take it to realize the maximal efficacy? Correct way is to take it orally, 3 capsules 1 time, 3 times a day. Keep taking it regularly can treat influenza caused by toxic heat attacking lung with symptoms of fever, aversion to cold, muscular soreness, nasal obstruction & running nose, cough, headache, dry & sore throat, reddish tongue, yellow tongue coating or oily tongue coating, etc.

While using Lianhua Qingwen, please stop smoking, drinking, and don’t eat spicy, raw, cold and oily foods. Patients with hypertension or heart disease should use with caution, patients with chronic disease such as diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease should take medicine under doctors’ direction. Children, pregnant women, nursing mother, senile and infirm patients or those with week spleen should take it under doctors’ direction. Also interaction may appear if administered accompanied with other medicine, consult with doctors or pharmacists for details.

The registration number of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules in the Philippines is THPR-50 and the product category is traditional herbal drugs. Now this medicine is available in Mercury Drug, Southstar Drug and Watson.

