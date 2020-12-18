Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lianhua Qingwen Launched in the Philippines Scientific Usage Makes Better Effect

12/18/2020 | 10:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, an innovative patent traditional Chinese medicine, is produced by China’s Yiling Pharmaceutical under the guidance of TCM Collateral Disease Theory. It has been widely used for symptoms caused by mild and moderate COVID-19, such as fever, cough and fatigue, been recommended by Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 (Trial Version 4-8), published jointly by China’s National Health Commission and National Administration of TCM. On November 23, Lianhua Qingwen was launched in the Philippines and many Philippine consumers have rushed to purchase this medicine.

Is there any notice for taking Lianhua Qingwen Capsules? How to take it to realize the maximal efficacy? Correct way is to take it orally, 3 capsules 1 time, 3 times a day. Keep taking it regularly can treat influenza caused by toxic heat attacking lung with symptoms of fever, aversion to cold, muscular soreness, nasal obstruction & running nose, cough, headache, dry & sore throat, reddish tongue, yellow tongue coating or oily tongue coating, etc.

While using Lianhua Qingwen, please stop smoking, drinking, and don’t eat spicy, raw, cold and oily foods. Patients with hypertension or heart disease should use with caution, patients with chronic disease such as diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease should take medicine under doctors’ direction. Children, pregnant women, nursing mother, senile and infirm patients or those with week spleen should take it under doctors’ direction. Also interaction may appear if administered accompanied with other medicine, consult with doctors or pharmacists for details.

The registration number of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules in the Philippines is THPR-50 and the product category is traditional herbal drugs. Now this medicine is available in Mercury Drug, Southstar Drug and Watson.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:37aCORETEC : Cyclohexasilane Enables Silicon Anodes
PU
12:23aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Thought Leadership for AI, Analytics, and Data Science
PU
12:22aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021
RE
12:03aCOCA COLA : Former Indianapolis Coca-Cola plant is now an upscale hotel
AQ
12/19Supporting The Power of Young People with 4-H
BU
12/18China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official
RE
12/18CD PROJEKT SA CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating a potential securities class action lawsuit against CD Projekt SA
GL
12/18Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks
RE
12/18AIRBUS : Helicopters and ÖAMTC Air Rescue have signed a firm contract for the purchase of five H135s.
PU
12/18NEWLOX GOLD VENTURES : Raises $2.779 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ