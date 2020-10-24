Lianluo Smart Limited : and Newegg Inc. Announce Entering into Merger Agreement

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianluo Smart Limited ("LLIT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LLIT), and privately-held Newegg Inc. ("Newegg") today jointly announced that they have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), whereby the stockholders of Newegg will become the majority owners of LLIT, as a result of the merger of Lightning Delaware Sub, Inc. (the "Merger Sub"), LLIT's wholly owned subsidiary, with and into Newegg. In addition, LLIT will sell its equity holdings in Lianluo Connection Medical Wearable Device Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Lianluo Connection") to Beijing Fenjin Times Technology Development Co., Ltd ("Fenjin Times") pursuant to an equity transfer agreement ("Disposition Agreement"). The disposition will become effective immediately following completion of the Merger.

Concurrent with the closing of the merger and disposition described above (collectively, the "Restructure"), the Company will conduct a public offering of its common shares with expected gross proceeds of approximately $30 million (the "Financing"). The consummation of the Restructure and the Financing are contingent on the closing of each other transaction and certain customary approvals and conditions. LLIT will seek its shareholders' approval of the Restructure as well as an amendment to its memorandum and articles of association to eliminate its dual class share structure, to effectuate a reverse share split if needed to meet Nasdaq's initial listing requirements, to increase the number of its authorized shares and to effectuate a name change.

LLIT's Class A common shares are currently traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "LLIT". In connection with the closing of the Restructure and the Financing, LLIT intends to change its name to "Newegg Commerce, Inc." and remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol. Upon completion of the merger, the board of directors and officers of LLIT will be replaced by the board of directors and officers of Newegg.

Newegg is a leading e-commerce company in North America offering direct sales and an online marketplace platform for consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products and provides certain third-party logistics services and marketing services globally.

"Over the course of nearly two decades, Newegg built a highly reputable and widely recognized name in the tech-focused ecommerce market. As we prepare to become a publicly traded company, we are well positioned to build on this foundation to take Newegg to the next level," said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. "Combining our deep market expertise in ecommerce and leadership in technology, we are structured and prepared to capitalize on new strategic initiatives and partnerships."

Key Terms of the Transactions

Merger

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Merger Sub will merge with and into Newegg, with Newegg surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of LLIT. Upon completion of the merger, the Class B common shares of LLIT will be eliminated and LLIT will only have one class of securities, which will be referred to as common shares. The holder of all outstanding Class B common shares and warrants has elected to convert those shares into the same number of common shares and amend those warrants to be exercisable for the same number of common shares at the same aggregate exercise price, effective immediately prior to completion of the merger. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, LLIT will issue approximately 363,325,542 common shares to the Newegg stockholders as the merger consideration.

It is anticipated that immediately upon completion of the merger, Newegg's current stockholders will have an ownership interest of approximately 99.02%, and LLIT's existing shareholders will own approximately 0.98%, of the post-merger company. The above ownership percentages do not take into account the Company's proposed Financing of common shares that is contemplated to take place concurrently with the Restructure.

Disposition

Simultaneously with the execution of the Merger Agreement, the Company entered into the Disposition Agreement with Fenjin Times. Pursuant to the Disposition Agreement, the Company will sell all of the equity interest in its sole operating subsidiary, Lianluo Connection to Fenjin Times for cash consideration of $0. In addition, as the new owner of Lianluo Connection, Fenjin Times is obligated to make a contribution of RMB87.784 million to Lianluo Connection's registered capital by September 23, 2023 in accordance with the articles of association of Lianluo Connection. The Company also agreed to convert the debt owed by Lianluo Connection to the Company in the aggregate amount of $11,255,188 into additional paid-in capital of Lianluo Connection. Upon completion of this disposition, Lianluo Connection will be 100% owned by Fenjin Times.

Approvals, Opinions and Conditions

The Company will seek its shareholders' approval of the Restructure as well as other related proposals including the elimination of its dual class structure, an increase of the authorized shares, share combination, name change, and amendment of its memorandum and articles of association.

The proposed Restructure has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of LLIT. The Merger Agreement was also approved by all of the board members of Newegg and adopted by a majority of holders of each class of outstanding capital stock of Newegg. Since Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hangzhou Lianluo") is the direct or indirect controlling shareholder of both LLIT and Newegg, the proposed Restructure has been unanimously approved by the special committee of board of directors of LLIT and the proposed Merger Agreement has been unanimously approved by the special committee of the board of directors of Newegg.

The Benchmark Company, LLC ("Benchmark") is acting as financial advisor to the Company. Benchmark provided a fairness opinion indicating that the merger consideration to be paid by the Company is fair to the shareholders of LLIT from a financial point of view and another fairness opinion indicating that the consideration to be received by the Company in the disposition is fair to the shareholders of LLIT from a financial point of view.

Completion of the Restructure and the Financing is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, approval by LLIT's shareholders, satisfaction of NASDAQ initial listing requirements, certain third party consents, a registration statement on Form F-4 for the LLIT shares being issued as merger consideration being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Once the Form F-4 has been declared effective by the SEC, the Company intends to set a date for a special meeting for its shareholders to approve the proposals associated with the Restructure as well as other related proposals described above, and deliver the final notice of shareholders meeting to its shareholders.

About Lianluo Smart Limited

Lianluo Smart Limited (Nasdaq: LLIT) is a professional smart service and products provider, which designs, develops and markets its own branded medical products and medical components in China.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg, headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading e-commerce company offering direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products and provides certain third-party logistics services globally. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/

Advisors

Bevilacqua PLLC is acting as legal counsel to LLIT while Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is acting as legal counsel to the special committee of LLIT. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as legal counsel to Newegg while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to the special committee of Newegg.

