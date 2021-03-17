Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liberated Syndication Adds Douglas Woodrum to Board of Directors

03/17/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that it appointed Douglas Woodrum, a seasoned executive with audit and financial experience in the media industry, to its Board of Directors, effective March 16, 2021. Mr. Woodrum will also join the Audit Committee.

“We are excited to add an individual to our Board of Directors with such extensive breadth of experience,” said Bradley Tirpak, Chairman of the Board of Liberated Syndication. “Doug is a proven financial leader, having served as Chief Financial Officer of public companies CNET Networks Inc. and Heritage Media Corporation. Mr. Woodrum’s responsibilities included raising capital for growth, business model development, financial reporting, annual budgeting, long-term planning, acquisitions, investor relations and tax. Doug’s experience with financial oversight and audits will be a tremendous asset as we grow the Company.”

In addition to the extensive experience in the media field, for the past nine years, Mr. Woodrum has lead ChinaCast Education Corporation as its Chief Financial Officer and Secretary in an effort to recover funds for its creditors and stockholders.

“I am honored to join the Libsyn Board. The Company has established itself as a leading podcast and web hosting platform with ample opportunities for further growth,” stated Mr. Woodrum. “Libsyn has developed a great platform strategy with an experienced and focused management team. I am excited to work with my fellow directors to help guide the Company to future growth and value creation.”

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pYSS CORP  : . Announces Receipt of Shareholder Approval of Reverse Takeover
AQ
05:46pGLOBALDATA  : Smart clothing will become mainstream by 2030, says GlobalData
PU
05:46pGLOBALDATA  : Green competition is critical to reaching the UK's net-zero emissions by 2050 target, says GlobalData
PU
05:46pPROTHENA  : Corporate Overview
PU
05:46pHP  : In Solidarity with Our Asian and Pacific Islander Communities
PU
05:44pBANK MILLENNIUM S A  : Submission to Bank Millennium S.A. by shareholder Banco Comercial Português S.A. of the draft resolutions on candidates for the Bank's Supervisory Board of the new term
PU
05:44pModerna plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine on Canadian children
AQ
05:43pOMNICOM  : PHD Named EMEA Media Network of the Year and UK Media Agency of the Year at Campaign Awards 2021
AQ
05:42pHILTON WORLDWIDE  : 03.17.21Team Hilton Reacts to Heartwarming Guest Comments
PU
05:42pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES  : NEWS.2021.James Hardie CEO appears on Bloomberg Television
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2Fed sees growth surge, jump in inflation in 2021 but no change on rates
3POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ