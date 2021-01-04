Liberated Syndication Podcaster Customers Win Five Awards at The Golden Crane Podcast Awards

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that its podcaster customers recently won several awards at The Golden Crane Podcast Awards from the Asian American Podcasters Association. The award show made history as the first podcast awards show to be livestreamed as a podcast. Content creators hosted by Libsyn won 5 out of the 14 available categories, which led all podcast hosting companies.

The five winners included:

Best Production Elementary School Podcaster: Seraphina Speaks

AAP Advancement and Achievement Award: Asian America: The Ken Fong Podcast

Best Cover Art: Militantly Mixed

Best Interview Skills: Future Hindsight

Best Coverage of AAPI Issues: Self Evident: Asian America’s Stories

Management Commentary

Laurie Sims, President and Chief Operating Officer, noted, “We are delighted to see such an impressive showing by our podcaster customers at The Golden Crane Podcast Awards. Since 2004, Libsyn has been focused on providing the best hosting solution in the industry and providing tools to help our podcasting customers thrive.”

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005185/en/