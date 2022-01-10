Log in
Liberty Tax 2022 Brand Campaign Addresses “Taxiety” Head On

01/10/2022 | 10:14am EST
Campaign is led by two new marketing executives at Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, one of North America’s leading tax preparation companies, is further differentiating the brand in the financial industry with its new 2022 marketing campaign, “Taxiety.” Informed by research on culture and community, the more than 12,000 Liberty Tax professionals are armed to understand knowledge-gaps and lead with empathy for its estimated 1.6 million customers across the U.S. and Canada who may be intimidated by the process of filing taxes.

“Many people feel anxious, in the dark and trepidation about doing their taxes,” says Brent Turner, CEO of Liberty Tax. “We want them to know that we have resources and trusted tax pros available to help them understand and learn, not only about tax preparation but their financial futures. We are with them every step of the way.”

The campaign reaches a community of “Assertive Strugglers” that may include GenZ and millennials, younger Latinos and Black adults, single parents and some with stretched incomes. They are ambitious, independent, seek fun, digital reliant, conspicuous consumers and some may be struggling with financial literacy.

Liberty Tax encourages people to start their taxes online at www.libertytax.com or on the new Liberty Tax mobile App. From there they can schedule an appointment to be conducted in-person or virtually, or start uploading tax documents to be completed with a tax professional or independently.

Campaign development was led by two new Liberty Tax marketing executives, Kyle Sawai, senior vice president of digital marketing and Brooke Janousek, senior vice president of brand marketing. Research and concepts were delivered by Lerma Agency, which specializes in creativity through cultural intelligence.

“Empowering our customers with education and sending them a message that ‘we are here for you’ is our number one priority,” says Sawai. “We will help them overcome ‘Taxiety.’"

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, a portfolio company of NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U), is a tax preparation service with more than 2,700 locations, and serves approximately 1.6 million consumer and small business clients in the United States and Canada. Established in 1997, Liberty Tax is one of the nation’s leading tax preparation companies, with franchised locations in every major metro area throughout the U.S. and Canada. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
