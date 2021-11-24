Liberty Tokens Announces Official Launch of Highly Anticipated Multi-Token Ecosystem with Dual Reflections

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - Liberty Tokens is pleased to announce the launch of the first of their innovative tokens that go on sale in December 2021. The planned token is making headlines for its development and engineering. This is going to be another exciting creation in the world of alternative investments that continues to evolve every day with the incorporation of innovative ideas and technologies. By integrating DeFi with blockchain technology, Liberty Tokens is adding a new dimension to the crypto arena.

"We are excited to launch our tokens and offer an opportunity to get in before our initial launch. Liberty Tokens is a crypto token company, without limits, that was created to provide dual rewards in a multi-token set which enables passive income and can be quickly swapped to FIAT currency in due time according to our roadmap," says CEO, Shaun Witriol. "This contract will innovate the crypto space as it will be the first dual reward token to automatically reflect two rewards."

Liberty Tokens DAO LLC is the 66th registered DAO LLC in the state of Wyoming. This means that their tokens are community driven, contracts are algorithmically managed, and their development team members are protected under business law.

Liberty Tokens is a diverse ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain designed to reward and enable holders to accumulate multiple Crypto Assets with every transaction. The core utility for Liberty Tokens is an innovative reflections reward system that generates dual rewards with the capability to convert into a native token that can be used for fiat conversion. There will be no direct attachment to the native token, so a holder does not have to own the token. The native token will be used as a conversion to local fiat currency on the debit card. This means that when a user receives reflections, those reflections can be converted into the native token for use on the debit card. The native token will also be used for base pairing on their planned exchange.

As blockchain technology continues to grow in popularity, investments in crypto assets are also on the rise as investors want to diversify their portfolio to include alternative investment classes. Some of the crypto assets have multiplied in their value over a very short period of time making them a lucrative asset class for blockchain and crypto enthusiasts.

Liberty Tokens features low taxes to create amplified trading volume, and as an incentive for existing holders, the tax rate between existing Liberty Token contracts has been reduced by 33%. This will encourage trading volume, generate reflections, and subsequently additional passive income.

"We wanted to leverage the next phase of growth in financial technology to provide our token holders with multiple streams of growth with an opportunity to trade within our ecosystem for added value," says CEO, Shaun Witriol. "The unique factor of Liberty Tokens are its utilities. It will be able to be used for conversion to local fiat currency, staking for compounded wealth, arbitrage within the ecosystem to provide the holder with an incentive to buy or sell at a profit. These utilities will set up our token set for consistent earning."

Initially launching with Ethereum, Liberty Tokens is a deflationary token with dual reflections. It provides accumulation of wealth in a primary asset and BUSD, which will further increase the value of the holder's portfolio.

Liberty Tokens offers more than just another digital asset class; it's creating a decentralized investor-owned economy, where investors are rewarded through the value created by their crypto ecosystem.

In their proposed roadmap, Liberty Tokens shows its commitment to the development of the Liberty Tokens ecosystem. They plan to add more exciting features and utilities in the near future. In 2022, they plan to launch LibertyETH, Liberty BTC, LibertyBNB, LibertyADA, LibertyUSD, and more. By Q2 2022, the team plans to launch their dApp, which will allow staking for compounding rewards, and a Wallet app that will provide investors easy access to their investments. By 2023, investors can look forward to the launch of the Liberty Debit Card and Liberty Crypto Exchange.

Liberty Token's native token will enable holders to effortlessly convert to local fiat and provide immediate access with the upcoming debit card. The upcoming Liberty Wallet and Liberty Exchange will provide easy access to trade Crypto using the Liberty Native Token for transaction fees.

The roadmap is a clear reflection of the team's dedication to continuously invest in research and development to offer the latest technology applications for their users.

Liberty Token is gaining more popularity every day. This is a perfect opportunity for blockchain investors to own a piece of this wonderful token set.

Everyday more investors are becoming proud owners of Liberty Token, so don't expect the floor price to stay low for very long. It's safe to say that Liberty Token is poised to take the digital investor community by storm.

