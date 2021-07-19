Log in
Libro Credit Union appoints new Chief Financial Officer

07/19/2021 | 10:04am EDT
LONDON, ON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libro Credit Union has announced Janet Johnson as its new Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Finance, effective August 3, 2021.

Janet, previously the credit union’s Vice President Finance and Risk, has been with Libro since December 2018, following over fifteen years in assurance and risk management at EY. She holds an Honours Business Administration (HBA) from the Richard Ivey School of Business, a Masters of Accounting from the University of Waterloo, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Steve Bolton, Libro’s CEO, said: “This appointment comes at a crucial time for our industry and for Libro, as we emerge from challenging times and seek to continue Libro’s growth and impact on communities and individuals across southwestern Ontario.

“So I’m thrilled to welcome Janet to our Executive Leadership Team. Her talents and energy have been an important part of Libro’s success in recent years and I know she will continue to make significant contributions.”

Janet’s appointment provides continuity and stability, while also creating exciting opportunities for the credit union. A passionate and talented leader, as a key figure in the areas of Finance and Risk she has been a major part of steering this organization through the pandemic. In her role, Janet has demonstrated inspirational leadership in a time of significant change and genuine care for the well-being of Libro’s staff and Owners.

Steve Bolton said: “It is important to recognize this appointment has been made during a time of sadness for everyone at Libro. It follows the passing, on June 6, of Kathleen Grogan. Kathleen and her family remain in our thoughts and we can think of no better tribute to her than continuing her valuable work with the credit union.”

Janet Johnson is available for media interviews. Libro Credit Union warmly welcomes all approaches from the media.

 # # #

Attachments


Mike Donachie, Communications Manager
Libro Credit Union
P:519-672-0130 ext. 4344, C:226-926-4068
mike.donachie@libro.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2021
