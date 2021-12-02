Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Libro Credit Union offers online ID verification tool to Owners

12/02/2021 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Real-time ID verification online for Government of Canada websites

London, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libro Credit Union announced today it has adopted Government Sign-in by Verified.Me as a new, real-time way to verify people’s ID online when logging into Government of Canada websites.

Government Sign-In by Verified.Me offers a convenient way to access government services, provided by Interac®. Instead of creating and managing a new User ID for accessing government services, Libro Owners can sign in with Libro online banking credentials – which they already know and trust. 

Once Owners sign in with their Sign-In Partner, they are returned to the government service. No passwords or personal information (i.e.: name, address, date of birth, etc.) are exchanged during this process. Government Sign-In by Verified.Me is a commercial service operating independently of the Sign-In Partners and the Government of Canada. 

Steve Bolton, CEO and Head Coach with Libro Credit Union, said: “We’re excited to announce this partnership. We know banking customers are recognizing the power of immediate, seamless, integrated services online, and this is just the latest example of Libro’s advances in the digital space.”

Earlier this month, Libro announced a partnership with interVal, a software platform offering business Owners better insights into the value of their business, and more. It’s part of an ongoing march forwards to enhanced online services, which also includes a partnership with MX Technologies to build Yooli, the exciting Libro app that helps Owners more easily understand and manage how they’re doing financially.


Latest news "Companies"
09:42aNorthern Redwood Federal Credit Union Shifts Compliance & Risk Management Capabilities to NatureTrak
BU
09:42aPlace Announces Suite of Revenue Management Features for SaaS Companies
BU
09:41aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northeast Georgia seniors housing community refinanced for $18.5M
PU
09:41aBT : Another fixed network traffic peak underlines need to review net neutr..
PU
09:41aDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
09:41aMINISTER OF DEFENCE LAANET : Estonia and France confirmed continued strong defence co-operation
PU
09:41aVAT : Decides for Hydropower
PU
09:41aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : joins National ESG Alliance
PU
09:41aPRIME MINISTER KALLAS : the Estonian people are at the heart of our EU policy
PU
09:41aNOVAVAX : StatementCOVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares drop as Omicron keeps markets volatile
2Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
4Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
5China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..

HOT NEWS