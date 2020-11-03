Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Libya crude output rises to about 850,000 bpd, says oil source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 11:27am EST

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Libyan oil production has risen to ABOUT 850,000 barrels per day (BPD), a Libyan oil source told Reuters on Tuesday, up from about 800,000 bpd on Oct. 31.

The North African country is still restarting its oilfields after the lifting of an eight-month blockade by eastern forces and production is fluctuating, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Oil output dipped to about 780,000 bpd on Sunday, he added.

The blockade had reduced the OPEC member's oil production to about 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million bpd.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.25% 39.71 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
WTI 1.69% 37.695 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aMexican manufacturing PMI at 7-month high, but still weak
RE
11:32aEU, UK so far fail to bridge gaps to secure trade deal
RE
11:30aBrazil allows J&J to resume trial of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11:27aLibya crude output rises to about 850,000 bpd, says oil source
RE
11:24aIndia's Punjab hit by power cuts as coal trains halted amid protests
RE
11:22a"And the winner is?" - Risk of contested vote has U.S. allies on edge
RE
11:20aCENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : IMF publishes Trinidad and Tobago Financial System Stability Assessment Report
PU
11:17aLibya crude output rises to about 850,000 bpd, says oil source
RE
11:17aLibya oil production rises to about 850,000 barrels per day -source
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended as China slams on brakes
5HANG SENG : China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand - fund managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group