Libya crude output rises to about 850,000 bpd, says oil source

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Libyan oil production has risen to ABOUT 850,000 barrels per day (BPD), a Libyan oil source told Reuters on Tuesday, up from about 800,000 bpd on Oct. 31.

The North African country is still restarting its oilfields after the lifting of an eight-month blockade by eastern forces and production is fluctuating, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Oil output dipped to about 780,000 bpd on Sunday, he added.

The blockade had reduced the OPEC member's oil production to about 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million bpd.

