Libya crude output rises to about 850,000 bpd, says oil source

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Libyan oil production has risen to
ABOUT 850,000 barrels per day (BPD), a Libyan oil source told
Reuters on Tuesday, up from about 800,000 bpd on Oct. 31.
The North African country is still restarting its oilfields
after the lifting of an eight-month blockade by eastern forces
and production is fluctuating, the source said on condition of
anonymity.
Oil output dipped to about 780,000 bpd on Sunday, he added.
The blockade had reduced the OPEC member's oil production to
about 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million bpd.
