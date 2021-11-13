Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Libya's Farigh field phase two gas production hits 90 MCFD

11/13/2021 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO (Reuters) - Production from phase two of Libya's Farigh field, which produces gas and petroleum condensates, reached 90 million cubic feet of gas and 6000 barrels of condensate, Waha Oil Co said in a statement on Saturday.

Farigh field's phase two started operating on Oct. 28 with a production capacity of 60 million cubic feet of gas, which was later raised to 90 million.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aBritain drafts COP26 plan to make sure promised climate cash arrives
RE
05:10aUN climate negotiators go into overtime to save 1.5 Celsius goal
RE
04:54aWith COP26 in overtime, latest draft deal keeps eye on climate ambition
RE
04:45aLibya's Farigh field phase two gas production hits 90 MCFD
RE
04:20aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Finance Ministers consolidate the migration of HS2017 to the Customs Harmonised System 2022 (HS20022)
PU
03:59aUN COP26 summit publishes draft deals, retains fossil fuel language
RE
03:59aCOP26 : Latest draft deal asks rich countries to double climate adaptation finance by 2025 from 2019 levels
RE
03:58aCOP26 : Latest draft deal asks countries to upgrade climate pledges in 2022
RE
03:58aCOP26 : Latest draft deal keeps reference to phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies
RE
03:54aCOP26 : Latest draft deal published on unfccc website
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
2ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
3Toyota Motor : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Ya..
4S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..
5Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle ma..

HOT NEWS