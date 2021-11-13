Libya's Farigh field phase two gas production hits 90 MCFD
11/13/2021 | 04:45am EST
CAIRO (Reuters) - Production from phase two of Libya's Farigh field, which produces gas and petroleum condensates, reached 90 million cubic feet of gas and 6000 barrels of condensate, Waha Oil Co said in a statement on Saturday.
Farigh field's phase two started operating on Oct. 28 with a production capacity of 60 million cubic feet of gas, which was later raised to 90 million.
(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Alexander Smith)