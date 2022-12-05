Libya's GNU says it lifted force majeure for oil & gas exploration

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Libya's Tripoli-based government, the
Government of National Unity (GNU), said on Monday it had lifted
the force majeure for oil and gas explorations and invited
international oil companies that have contracts with the
state-oil company (NOC) to resume their work in the country.
NOC also called in a statement on the companies to resume
their work and assured them of its readiness to provide all
necessary support, as oil production has been repeatedly hit in
Libya - an OPEC member - by groups blockading facilities,
sometimes to demand material benefits but also as a tactic to
achieve wider political ends.
NOC said it would help the companies' return and provide
a safe working environment "in cooperation with the civil and
military authorities in Libya".
During the last major bout of conflict, groups affiliated
with eastern commander Khalifa Haftar cut nearly all of Libya's
oil output for eight months.
"This call comes within the corporation's efforts to
lift force majeure after an objective follow-up and evaluation
based on a realistic and logical analysis of the security
situation, which has begun to improve dramatically," NOC said.
It added that the improvement of the security situation has
led to "the commencement of excavation work in sites where it
was difficult to work in the recent past, in which there are now
many global service companies."
NOC chief Farhat Bengdara said in November that oil output
had risen to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from 600,000 bpd
three months ago and that NOC does not expect any disruption in
oil production.
The last major blockade, also by groups aligned with
Haftar, cut Libyan oil output by about half and ended when the
government in the western city of Tripoli appointed Bengdara as
the head of NOC in July.
The government led by Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah had signed a
preliminary deal on energy exploration with Turkey in October,
which Libya's eastern-based parliament, that backs an
alternative administration, rejects.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by David Evans and Grant
McCool)