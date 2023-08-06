Today at 07:07 am

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's High State Council consultative body voted on Sunday to replace Khaled al-Meshri as leader with Mohammed Takala, adding new questions over the country's political standoff.

Takala received 67 votes to Meshri's 62 in a televised run-off in the chamber, with two abstentions. Meshri then congratulated Takala on his win.

(Reporting by Reuters Libya newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)