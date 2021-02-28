Libya's NOC says Paris court confirmed that LERCO must pay NOC $115 million plus interest

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC)
said on Sunday that a Paris court of appeal had upheld an award
by a court of arbitration against Libyan Emirates Oil Refining
Company (LERCO) regarding the Ras Lanuf refinery in Libya.
NOC said on its Facebook page that the appeals court had
confirmed that LERCO must pay NOC over $115 million plus
interest. It said this came to $132 million, as of Feb. 28.
"NOC will take all necessary steps to enforce its rights
under the award and the court’s decision," it added.
