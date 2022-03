CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday that the closure of El Feel and Sharara oilfields resulted in the loss of 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), and over 160 million libyan dinars ($34.69 million) on a daily basis.

