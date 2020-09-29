Libya's Sarir oilfield restarts production, AGOCO says

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Libya's Sarir oilfield
has restarted production, the head of the company that operates
it said on Tuesday, after eastern forces lifted an eight-month
blockade on energy facilities.
However, AGOCO chairman Mohamed Shatwan did not put any
figures on initial output levels at Sarir, which was producing
more than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year.
National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted force majeure on
output and exports from some facilities this month while keeping
restrictions on those where it said fighters remained.
The blockade by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA)
has cost about $10 billion in lost revenue, NOC and the
Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya have said.
The LNA, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and
Egypt, is fighting in a conflict against Libya's internationally
recognised Government of National Accord, which is backed by
Turkey.
LNA commander Khalifa Haftar this month announced a lifting
of the blockade for a month but did not commit to pulling forces
from energy facilities, which NOC says is needed to ensure their
safety.
Exports have restarted and some fields have begun pumping
again, though NOC has said it will take a long time to restore
output to pre-blockade levels because of damage to fields.
Sirte Oil Co output has reached 60,000 bpd, it said in a
statement posted online on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali in Benghazi
Writing by Angus McDowall
Editing by David Goodman)