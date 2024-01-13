TRIPOLI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Libya's oil output has dropped to just under one million barrels per day (bpd) following the closure of the 300,000 bpd Sharara field by protesters last week, oil minister Mohamed Oun told Reuters on Saturday. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami Editing by Mark Potter)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|78.16 USD
|0.00%
|-0.75%
|-
|72.83 USD
|0.00%
|-1.51%
|-
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.85%
|-
