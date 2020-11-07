Libya's oil output tops one million barrels per day -NOC

BENGHAZI, Libya, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Libya's crude oil output
has increased to 1,036,035 barrels per day (bpd) from 850,000
bpd a few days ago, the National Oil Corp (NOC) said on
Saturday.
Oil workers managed to increase the output despite "very
difficult circumstances, particularly the current financial
circumstances, that the sector is going through", NOC said in a
statement.
The North African country is still restarting oilfields
after the lifting of an eight-month blockade by eastern forces
and production is fluctuating, the source said on condition of
anonymity.
The blockade had reduced the OPEC member's oil production to
about 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million bpd.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Mahmoud Mourad;
editing by Jason Neely)