News  >  Economy & Forex

Latest News
Libya's oil output tops one million barrels per day -NOC

11/07/2020 | 08:03am EST

BENGHAZI, Libya, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Libya's crude oil output has increased to 1,036,035 barrels per day (bpd) from 850,000 bpd a few days ago, the National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Saturday.

Oil workers managed to increase the output despite "very difficult circumstances, particularly the current financial circumstances, that the sector is going through", NOC said in a statement.

The North African country is still restarting oilfields after the lifting of an eight-month blockade by eastern forces and production is fluctuating, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The blockade had reduced the OPEC member's oil production to about 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million bpd.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.79% 39.66 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
WTI -2.69% 37.38 Delayed Quote.-37.38%
