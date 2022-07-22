Libya to increase oil production to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks - NOC

CAIRO, July 23 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation
(NOC) aims to bring back production to 1.2 million barrels per
day (bpd) in two weeks, NOC said in a statement early on
Saturday.
Current oil production is at 860,000 bpd, compared with
560,000 bpd before resuming production, NOC added.
Libya's crude production had resumed at several oilfields,
after lifting force majeure on oil exports last week.
A blockade of oil output by groups aligned with eastern
commander Khalifa Haftar had cut off funding to the
Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) led by Prime
Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah.
But last week Dbeibah appointed a new state oil company
chief, said to be an ally of Haftar, leading to a swift end of
the blockade.
"NOC is striving to increase production and bring it back to
its normal rates of 1.2 million barrels per day in two weeks,"
according to the statement.
The Libyan oil ministry had said earlier that production is
at more than 800,000 (bpd) and will reach 1.2 million bpd by
next month.
The country's oil exports at times last year reached 1.2
million bpd.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Nayera Abdalla; Editing by
Hugh Lawson and Sam Holmes)