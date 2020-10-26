Log in
Libya to load about 160,000 b/d of Sharara crude in November - source

10/26/2020 | 12:17pm GMT

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Libya is expected to load eight cargoes of Sharara crude oil in November, or about 160,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The El Sharara oilfield resumed production earlier this month following a ceasefire with eastern forces that had blockaded most of the country's oil infrastructure in January.

Last week, output at the field reached around 150,000 bpd out of a capacity of about 300,000 bpd. The Aegean Nobility tanker, the first due to load at the Zawia export terminal since the restart, arrived on Oct. 24. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.73% 40.81 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
WTI -0.89% 38.86 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
