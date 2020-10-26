Libya to load about 160,000 b/d of Sharara crude in November - source

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Libya is expected to load eight
cargoes of Sharara crude oil in November, or about 160,000
barrels per day (bpd), according to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
The El Sharara oilfield resumed production earlier this
month following a ceasefire with eastern forces that had
blockaded most of the country's oil infrastructure in January.
Last week, output at the field reached around 150,000 bpd
out of a capacity of about 300,000 bpd. The Aegean Nobility
tanker, the first due to load at the Zawia export terminal since
the restart, arrived on Oct. 24.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)