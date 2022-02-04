Libyan crude output cut by 100,000 b/d on port closure

Libyan state-owned oil firm NOC's Waha Oil subsidiary has been forced to cut its crude output by around 100,000 b/d after the port it uses for exports was closed by bad weather, a shipping source said.

The reduction has brought total Libyan crude production down to near 1.1mn b/d, according to an NOC source.

Waha Oil typically contributes 280,000-300,000 b/d to Libya's flagship crude grade Es Sider. Port shutdowns in Libya can have an immediate impact on production because of limited storage capacity.

NOC said yesterday that five other onshore ports alongside Es Sider were closed due to the adverse weather - Mellitah, Zueitina, Zawia, Ras Lanuf and Marsa el-Brega. A Libyan shipping report also listed the offshore Bouri and Farwah terminals as closed at the time, leaving Marsa el-Hariga as the only operational crude-loading terminal, alongside Tobruk and Benghazi, which handle refined oil products.

The tanker Kriti Samaria is waiting for the weather to improve to load from Es Sider, a shipping report showed, while the Nordindependence, Santa Cruz I and Garibaldi Spirit are circling the Ras Lanuf, Zawia and Mellitah terminals, respectively.

Three 600,000 bl cargoes of Es Sider crude were supposed to load over the 1-6 February period - on 1-2 February, 3-4 February and 5-6 February.

By Ruxandra Iordache