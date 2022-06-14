Libyan oil output collapses after wave of closures

TRIPOLI, June 14 (Reuters) - Libya's oil output is
100,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd), a spokesman for the oil
ministry said on Tuesday, a fraction of normal levels due to the
shutdown of production and export facilities as a tactic in the
country's political stalemate.
Libyan oil output last year was more than 1.2 million bpd
and the reduced production adds to the pressure on markets
already squeezed by tight supply elsewhere.
The oil ministry spokesman said Libya was facing a daily
loss in export revenue of $70 million-80 million as a result of
the shutdowns. National Oil Corporation has not recently
commented on oil output.
The political dispute over the control of government that is
driving the shutdown meanwhile shows signs of escalating, making
any swift return of Libyan oil to global markets uncertain.
Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has
refused to hand over power to Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed
to replace him by the eastern-based parliament in March.
Groups at oil facilities have demanded that Dbeibah quit in
favour of Bashagha. Analysts say the main force behind the
blockade is eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National
Army (LNA). It has not commented on that charge, but LNA figures
urged an oil shutdown in April.
Production at Sharara field, Libya's biggest, briefly
resumed last week before being shut down again.
The current status of several facilities remains unclear
after last week when groups said they had shut down Ras Lanuf
and Es Sider terminals and threatened to shut down Hariga
terminal, leading to a reduction in output from Sarir field.
Despite those statements, one tanker was allowed to finish
loading at Es Sider on Thursday and another was allowed to dock
on Tuesday, though it is not clear if it has been allowed to
load.
