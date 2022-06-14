Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Libyan oil output collapses after wave of closures

06/14/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRIPOLI, June 14 (Reuters) - Libya's oil output is 100,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd), a spokesman for the oil ministry said on Tuesday, a fraction of normal levels due to the shutdown of production and export facilities as a tactic in the country's political stalemate.

Libyan oil output last year was more than 1.2 million bpd and the reduced production adds to the pressure on markets already squeezed by tight supply elsewhere.

The oil ministry spokesman said Libya was facing a daily loss in export revenue of $70 million-80 million as a result of the shutdowns. National Oil Corporation has not recently commented on oil output.

The political dispute over the control of government that is driving the shutdown meanwhile shows signs of escalating, making any swift return of Libyan oil to global markets uncertain.

Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has refused to hand over power to Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed to replace him by the eastern-based parliament in March.

Groups at oil facilities have demanded that Dbeibah quit in favour of Bashagha. Analysts say the main force behind the blockade is eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA). It has not commented on that charge, but LNA figures urged an oil shutdown in April.

Production at Sharara field, Libya's biggest, briefly resumed last week before being shut down again.

The current status of several facilities remains unclear after last week when groups said they had shut down Ras Lanuf and Es Sider terminals and threatened to shut down Hariga terminal, leading to a reduction in output from Sarir field.

Despite those statements, one tanker was allowed to finish loading at Es Sider on Thursday and another was allowed to dock on Tuesday, though it is not clear if it has been allowed to load.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Angus McDowall; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pECHR issues order to stop UK deportation of one migrant to Rwanda- UK charity
RE
02:10pStock, bonds groggy after rout; eyes peeled on Fed
RE
01:59pBrazil central government posts better than expected 28.6 billion reais surplus in April
RE
01:56pU.S. Senate finance chair to propose 21% surtax on excessive oil firm profits- Bloomberg
RE
01:55pNo limits in ECB's fight against fragmentation -Schnabel
RE
01:47pEcuador to prioritize sustainable mining in new areas -minister
RE
01:42pDiscount chain Colruyt's profit falls as inflation, tough competition take toll
RE
01:37pLibyan oil output collapses after wave of closures
RE
01:36pCanada To Suspend COVID Vaccination Requirement To Board Planes, Trains From June 20 - Minister
RE
01:36pCanada to also suspend mandatory covid vaccination for public se…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French state closely monitoring future of 'strategic asset' Atos -offic..
2DSM : Bernstein takes a positive view
3Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
4Analyst recommendations: NetApp, Nike, Oracle, Wizz Air, Walmart...
5Billionaire-founder Harold Hamm offers to take Continental private in $..

HOT NEWS